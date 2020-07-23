State transportation department storm sewer project to be completed by November

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS – Repairs continue to progress this summer on a Sheridan Road storm sewer system project that aims to consolidate outfall conduits into Lake Michigan and minimize shoreline erosion.

Crews with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation are working east of Sheridan Road in three outfall locations on the less than a mile-long stretch from 11th Place to the south to 7th Place to the north.

Crews are repairing storm sewer outfalls to the north and south and relocating a discharge conduit in the middle of the two, rerouting it to the northern outfall. The central conduit will be inactive and left intact.

At a public information session held in May 2019 at Village Hall, transportation officials indicated that relocating and consolidating outfalls for the existing storm sewer was the most economical solution for maintaining the Sheridan Road system.

According to the plan, the relocation also minimizes the risk of costly maintenance in the future due to the taller embankment there and provides for better environmental protection with an infiltration ditch.

State transportation officials said work on the $4.2 million project is expected to be completed by early November, with road work to be finished at the start of September.