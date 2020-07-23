State transportation department storm sewer project to be completed by November

SOMERS – Repairs continue to progress this summer on a Sheridan Road storm sewer system project that aims to consolidate outfall conduits into Lake Michigan and minimize shoreline erosion.
Crews with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation are working east of Sheridan Road in three outfall locations on the less than a mile-long stretch from 11th Place to the south to 7th Place to the north.
Crews are repairing storm sewer outfalls to the north and south and relocating a discharge conduit in the middle of the two, rerouting it to the northern outfall. The central conduit will be inactive and left intact.
At a public information session held in May 2019 at Village Hall, transportation officials indicated that relocating and consolidating outfalls for the existing storm sewer was the most economical solution for maintaining the Sheridan Road system.
According to the plan, the relocation also minimizes the risk of costly maintenance in the future due to the taller embankment there and provides for better environmental protection with an infiltration ditch.
State transportation officials said work on the $4.2 million project is expected to be completed by early November, with road work to be finished at the start of September.
To accommodate construction of the storm sewer line, plans called for road reconstruction, reducing Sheridan Road to one lane in each direction using the southbound lanes. The storm sewer work is planned in the outside northbound lane.
“The project is progressing well. The rain is making things challenging, but we still expect to have all the road work done by early September,” said Michael Pyritz, spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Southeast region. “The full project is still being targeted for early November completion.”
According to information presented at the public session, the storm sewer outlet pipes were installed in 2008 with the Sheridan Road reconstruction project from 16th Place to Highway KR. Over the past 10 years, the end walls and sections of the outlet pipes have been washed away by wave action and slope erosion along the lake, requiring extensive maintenance.
Village Board President George Stoner said the transportation department is expecting to save about $1 million in maintenance over time with the project.
The village is involved to the extent that it agreed to pay for relocation of two fire hydrants and some of the laterals for homes in the area. He said about eight homes are being affected by the construction.
Red Witch ready to sail
Red Witch ready to set sail
ship7.jpg
ship13.jfif
ship14.jfif
ship16.jfif
TALL SHIPS FRIDAY
TALL SHIPS FRIDAY
TALL SHIPS FRIDAY
ship15
TALL SHIPS PARADE OF SAIL
Tall ship Red Witch
RED WITCH SUNSET
RED WITCH SUNSET
RED WITCH SUNSET
RED WITCH SUNSET
RED WITCH SUNSET
RED WITCH SUNSET
RED WITCH SUNSET
RED WITCH SUNSET
Feature photo
SNAPSHOT ANDREW SADOCK
SNAPSHOT ANDREW SADOCK
fun3
Andrew Sadock
Red Witch
Red Witch
Erik on Red Witch with captain
Red Witch
Red Witch
Red Witch
Red Witch
Red Witch
Red Witch
TALL SHIP RED WITCH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!