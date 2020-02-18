Kenosha County voters favor Kelly vs Karofsky for state Supreme Court
Kenosha County voters favor Kelly vs Karofsky for state Supreme Court

Kenosha County voters favored incumbent Daniel Kelly and Dane County Judge Jill J. Karofsky to face off for a state Supreme Court seat in the general election April 7.

Trailing in the county was Marquette University law professor Ed. Fallone.

The county vote, with all but 3 of the 136 precincts reporting:

Kelly, 6,849 or 49%;

Karofsky, 5,601 or 40%;

Fallone, 1,238 or 10%

There were 35 write-in votes. 

