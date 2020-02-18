Kenosha County voters favor Kelly vs Karofsky for state Supreme Court

Kenosha County voters favored incumbent Daniel Kelly and Dane County Judge Jill J. Karofsky to face off for a state Supreme Court seat in the general election April 7.
Trailing in the county was Marquette University law professor Ed. Fallone.
The county vote, with all but 3 of the 136 precincts reporting:
Kelly, 6,849 or 49%;
Karofsky, 5,601 or 40%;
Fallone, 1,238 or 10%
There were 35 write-in votes.
