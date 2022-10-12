Steil, Johnson introduce bill to create unique ZIP Code for Somers and other communities

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Janesville) and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson introduced legislation to designate single, unique zip codes for three Wisconsin communities – Somers, Mount Pleasant and Caledonia – to ensure all residents of the same community fall under a single zip code.

The elected officials note that residents of these communities currently face challenges with delayed mail delivery, increased cost of insurance and confusion surrounding school districts and property value. This legislation will alleviate the unnecessary complications caused by varying zip codes, the lawmakers said.

“After hearing from residents and community leaders in Racine and Kenosha County about their frustrations with mail delivery mix-ups caused by outdated ZIP code boundaries, I was pleased to work with Sen. Johnson to help,” said Steil. “This common-sense legislation instructs USPS to simplify and modernize these boundaries, saving many Southeast Wisconsin residents from needless headaches.”

“This bill will guarantee that Wisconsinites in Somers, Mount Pleasant and Caledonia are accurately represented by a zip code unique to their community and won’t face heightened insurance premiums. I encourage my colleagues in the Senate to quickly consider and pass this common sense legislation,” said Johnson.