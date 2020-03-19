Stores close, adjust hours due to outbreak

Two department stores and a local outlet mall have closed their doors temporarily in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kohl’s stores nationwide, including the Kenosha store at 7200 Green Bay Roard in Southport Plaza, closed at 7 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed until at least April 1.

Similarly, J.C. Penney, which has a store at 10225 77th St. in Pleasant Prairie, also announced the temporary closing of stores and business offices on Wednesday. These are scheduled to reopen April 2, according to an announcement on its website.

“With the effects of the outbreak being felt more each day, our primary concern and area of focus is and has been on the health and safety of our associates, our customers and our communities,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of J.C. Penney. “We know this is a critical, unprecedented time and our thoughts are with those who have been impacted.”

Shoppers have been encouraged to shop online.

Meanwhile, Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, at 11211 120th Ave., is closed until March 29, according to its website.

Curtailed, special hours