Stores, salons open-ish Saturday

Hair cuts, salons

It wasn’t just retail therapy people were after. Dan Fender, of Crystal Lake, Ill., was looking to get a shave and a haircut.

“I should have phoned first,” Fender said, adding he was turned away by two places he believed would take a walk-in.

Many salons that are open report they are already booked for the next two weeks. Not all stylists have been able to return as finding childcare has been an issue. Larger salons were not open Saturday as they worked to put measures in place to ensure the health and safety of clients and stylists.

“Scheduling has been the biggest challenge,” said Wendy Rau, owner of Rau Salon, in Twin Lakes, who plans to open Friday.

The salon has 16 stylists and 16 stations. Rau will split the shifts and only have eigth stylists on at a time in order to maintain social distancing between stations. Only two of the four manicure stations will be open at a time. In order to meet demand, she will open earlier, stay open later and now be open on Sundays.

“We will follow WEDC guidelines,” Rau said. “I need to have all of my stylists and my clients feel we are opening safely. There will be no walk-ins.”