Stores, salons open-ish Saturday

Many were out and about at retail locations — or attempting to get a haircut — in Kenosha County the first Saturday since the Safer at Home order lifted in Wisconsin.
They found things open-ish.
Many stores remained closed and appointments were required at hair and nail salons that were open.
The Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets website and Facebook page posted a “We’re Open” message. In reality, only three stores were open at 11 a.m. Saturday. The remainder had “temporarily closed” signs on their doors.
“We drove all the way here because we thought everything was open,” one Illinois resident said.
Lines formed outside stores, like Zumiez, that were open.
“We just wanted to get out,” a father from one Illinois family waiting in line said. “Nothing is open in Illinois except gas stations and grocery stores.”
The adults and children waiting in line all wore masks. Jonny Ruiz, general manager at Zumiez, himself a resident of Illinois, said he is limiting the number of people in the store.
“We are only allowing 10 people in at a time and are practicing social distancing,” Ruiz said, adding all employees are wearing masks.
He said he was “excited to be open,” but is a little nervous about how things will go.
“I can’t enforce it,” he said. “As long as people are respectful and are keeping their distance, I think we’ll be okay.”
Goodwill Industries
A line of cars 20 deep wound out of the parking long and down 60th Avenue Saturday as people waited to drop of donations at Goodwill Industries. The store was also open.
“We drove 45 minutes from Illinois just to come here,” Dylan Kowatsch said.
He and his two friends said “thrifting” is what they have missed most during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we saw Goodwill stores were open in Wisconsin I was like, ‘We’re going,’” Julianne Stroka, part of the group, said.
They had no problem with the requirement posted outside the store that patrons need to wear masks as they said they are required in Illinois.
Doug and Beth Luckhardt, of Pleasant Prairie, had a load of donations to drop off as a result of a “whole lot of cleaning” during the Safer at Home order.
“We had to keep ourselves occupied somehow,” Doug said said.
“I cleaned out the linen closet,” Beth added. “I had twin size sheets and I don’t even own a twin size bed anymore. It was time.”
Hair cuts, salons
It wasn’t just retail therapy people were after. Dan Fender, of Crystal Lake, Ill., was looking to get a shave and a haircut.
“I should have phoned first,” Fender said, adding he was turned away by two places he believed would take a walk-in.
Many salons that are open report they are already booked for the next two weeks. Not all stylists have been able to return as finding childcare has been an issue. Larger salons were not open Saturday as they worked to put measures in place to ensure the health and safety of clients and stylists.
“Scheduling has been the biggest challenge,” said Wendy Rau, owner of Rau Salon, in Twin Lakes, who plans to open Friday.
The salon has 16 stylists and 16 stations. Rau will split the shifts and only have eigth stylists on at a time in order to maintain social distancing between stations. Only two of the four manicure stations will be open at a time. In order to meet demand, she will open earlier, stay open later and now be open on Sundays.
“We will follow WEDC guidelines,” Rau said. “I need to have all of my stylists and my clients feel we are opening safely. There will be no walk-ins.”
Rau said clients will be asked to use a hand sanitizer upon entering the salon, will have their temperature taken, will sign a waiver and will be required to wear a mask.
“The demand is very high,” Rau said, adding stylists will be working “more than full-time.”
Rachelyn Butler, owner of Snips Beauty & Barber Shop in Wheatland, was able to open Saturday and is already booked for the next two weeks. She is the sole stylist in the two station shop.
“I came in at 10 a.m. and by 11:30 the next two weeks was booked,” Butler said.
Butler, who was not able to get a PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) Loan, said she was three weeks away from having no money left in her business account. She is fortunate to have already placed an order for color and salon care disinfectant.
“Everyone is reordering in Wisconsin right now,” she said. “They are shipping three weeks out.”
Booked solid
Utopia Nail & Spa, which had plexiglass in place prior to the Stay and Home order as part of its sanitation protocol, was booked solid Saturday.
“I just needed some me time,” Kristin Graf, of Racine, said, as she has acrylic nails applied.
Elissa Lux, of Bristol, who had a mani-pedi, a mom of two, said she only went grocery shopping once every three weeks while the order was in place.
“I just needed to get out and do something for me,” she said. “Now I’m good for a month.”
Jimmy Doan, general manager at Utopia, said he is taking every precaution and hopes others in the industry will do the same.
“I just want people to play by the rules and put the safety of the public and their customers first,” Doan said.
Doan, who holds an annual event for children with cancer, for which he closes his establishment to cater to their enjoyment, said he had to cancel the event in February.
“That was the most heartbreaking of all of this,” Doan said. “It just would have put them at too much risk.”
