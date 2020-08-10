Storm produces high winds, flooding and reports of tornado

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A series of storms that produced pounding rain and high winds caused downed trees, flooding and other damage in multiple locations, especially in the western area of Kenosha County.

Local law enforcement authorities and the National Weather Service also received unconfirmed reports of a tornado in Camp Lake and to the north in Union Grove.

“We did have some warnings out, but right now we don’t have any confirmation of a tornado,” said Kevin Wagner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wis. “Most of what we’ve seen have been winds in the 50 to 60 mph range in the Walworth County area just to the west of you guys and one report of 70 mph winds in Paddock Lake.”

Wagner said that because of the line of multiple storms, the weather service has been unable to access a “good visual” of the reported tornado. He said there also have been no reports of funnel clouds that often accompany them.

“We’ve been calling around and right now it’s not any more than the typical storm damage, mostly trees falling,” he said.

Wagner said the weather service would continue to monitor damage reports. He said the majority of the strong storms were beginning to tail off and will continue to move out of the area of over the next two hours.