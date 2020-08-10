Storm produces high winds, flooding and reports of tornado

A series of storms that produced pounding rain and high winds caused downed trees, flooding and other damage in multiple locations, especially in the western area of Kenosha County.
Local law enforcement authorities and the National Weather Service also received unconfirmed reports of a tornado in Camp Lake and to the north in Union Grove.
“We did have some warnings out, but right now we don’t have any confirmation of a tornado,” said Kevin Wagner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wis. “Most of what we’ve seen have been winds in the 50 to 60 mph range in the Walworth County area just to the west of you guys and one report of 70 mph winds in Paddock Lake.”
Wagner said that because of the line of multiple storms, the weather service has been unable to access a “good visual” of the reported tornado. He said there also have been no reports of funnel clouds that often accompany them.
“We’ve been calling around and right now it’s not any more than the typical storm damage, mostly trees falling,” he said.
Wagner said the weather service would continue to monitor damage reports. He said the majority of the strong storms were beginning to tail off and will continue to move out of the area of over the next two hours.
Lt. Steven Beranis of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said that he is aware of possible tornado reports “but we didn’t actually see any.”
Since after 4 p.m., authorities have been handling storm-related reports including a tree limb that fell on a vehicle with a person trapped inside in Twin Lakes.
Beranis said that person apparently was able to get out of the vehicle and was no longer trapped. A tree was reported on fire in the 26800 block 109th St. in Salem Lakes. Around 5:15 p.m., emergency dispatch reported a house in Kenosha that was struck by lightning, resulting in a hole in the home’s roof.
According to We Energies’ online outage site, more than 5,800 customers were without power in Kenosha as of 5:50 p.m. The site is updated every five minutes.
To access more detailed information on outages go to the We Energy map site at https://www.we-energies.com/outagemapext/#
A message on the Kenosha Police Department’s Facebook page warned motorists about the storm.
“We are currently responding to multiple calls of trees & power lines down across the city,” according to the statement. “There are also numerous roads blocked around the city as a result of storm debris and hazardous situations. Please drive carefully and be prepared to take detours.”
Authorities were responding to reports of flooding on both ends of the county, including Lance Drive and Rosebud and Valerie Lane in Twin Lakes.
