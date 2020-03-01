Student musicians bring Beethoven's works to life at annual orchestra festival

“Music is a higher revelation than all wisdom and philosophy. Music is the electrical soil in which the spirit lives, thinks and invents.” ~ Ludwig van Beethoven
Kenosha Unified’s 58th annual Orchestra Festival featured more than a thousand student musicians who explored the passion and magnificence of a musical genius whose greatest compositions were produced even as he was going deaf.
Indeed, the festival held at the Indian Trail High School and Academy Field House brought to life such well-known compositions as Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” and the fourth movement of his Symphony No. 5 during this year’s festival, which also marks the 250th anniversary of the great German composer’s birth. The annual event even featured the very danceable modern techno-inspired string arrangement of “Ludwig’s Dance Party” by James Kazik.
Performing were musicians from Bullen, Lance, Lincoln, Mahone and Washington middle schools; Bradford High School; Indian Trail; Tremper High School; Harborside, LakeView Technology and Dimensions of Learning academies; Brompton School orchestras; and the combined elementary schools orchestra, which played Saturday evening and during a matinee performance on Sunday.
Leading the orchestras in 10 of the 15 featured concert arrangements was guest conductor Bob Phillips, a renowned innovator in string instrument education, with 27 years as a public school string teacher. He is regarded as an expert in the use of large group pedagogy and in the development of alternative strings styles. Last year, Phillips retired from Alfred Music as the director of string publications and has served as president of the American String Teachers Association. In 2013, he was inducted into the University of Michigan School of Music Hall of Fame.
As he waved his conductor’s baton, the students in the combined high school symphonic orchestras paid close attention to Phillips’ motions pointing to the violins that transitioned sweetly to flutes and then other wind instruments and percussion in the righteous fervor befitting the final movement of Beethoven’s symphony in C major.
Parents attending the event said they were impressed with student musicians who practiced countless hours.
Crystal Peterson, whose son Wyatt plays the cello, said she has enjoyed the annual event.
“It just gets better every year,” she said. Peterson said she encourages her son to play “because he’s so good at it.”
“I’d hate to see him squash his talent and not utilize it to his full potential,” said Peterson, whose son has been playing cello for three years. “In the beginning, he wanted to play the violin, but it was too squeaky so we came to a compromise.”
Amber Desanctis, of Kenosha, whose daughter Kaitlyn plays in the cadet orchestra, said her daughter practices for hours because she loves performing.
“It’s a huge passion of hers,” she said.
