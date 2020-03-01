Student musicians bring Beethoven's works to life at annual orchestra festival

“Music is a higher revelation than all wisdom and philosophy. Music is the electrical soil in which the spirit lives, thinks and invents.” ~ Ludwig van Beethoven

Kenosha Unified’s 58th annual Orchestra Festival featured more than a thousand student musicians who explored the passion and magnificence of a musical genius whose greatest compositions were produced even as he was going deaf.

Indeed, the festival held at the Indian Trail High School and Academy Field House brought to life such well-known compositions as Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” and the fourth movement of his Symphony No. 5 during this year’s festival, which also marks the 250th anniversary of the great German composer’s birth. The annual event even featured the very danceable modern techno-inspired string arrangement of “Ludwig’s Dance Party” by James Kazik.

Performing were musicians from Bullen, Lance, Lincoln, Mahone and Washington middle schools; Bradford High School; Indian Trail; Tremper High School; Harborside, LakeView Technology and Dimensions of Learning academies; Brompton School orchestras; and the combined elementary schools orchestra, which played Saturday evening and during a matinee performance on Sunday.