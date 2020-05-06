Student nurses welcome challenge to prepare for career amid COVID-19 crisis

“I feel like … I’m here on a purpose -- to help people,” said Rivera.

And just as important, she’s found she can also be a role model.

“I want to show my kids that if I could do it, then you can do anything, too. You want to show people that you’re more than just a statistic,” said Rivera, who wants to become a nurse in the mental health field.

She also wants to help educate communities to stay healthy. In particular, she said there is lack of education among Hispanics about risks and how to prevent the spread of diseases, especially the coronavirus.

“Some people are going, like, It’s no big deal,’” she said. “And you might not be sick, but you could be spreading it and not know it and getting other people sick, or it's killing other people. People just don’t think about that.”

For Schroeder, entering the health care profession was something she thought about when she was younger, but it was a nurse who came to talk to her high school class in Racine that sealed the deal for her.