Student, teacher collages convey close connection despite uncertain times

“We recognize how much our kids miss their teachers and vice versa. We’ve done our best to make sure our community’s physical and academic needs are met, but I think we are all feeling this on an emotional level,” Cunningham said.

“We made sure to include “Teddy Strong” because our kids are each so proud to be a Teddy and I believe our sense of community at Roosevelt is so strong, which is a credit to our school’s families, as well as to the whole staff,” she said.

Kotarak said the kids’ message to them has been nothing short of uplifting in uncertain and trying times and he and his staff took to heart the resourcefulness of youth and their act of kindness and love for those nurturing their minds.

“When I saw it, it completely inspired me,” said Kotarak who immediately posted the kids message to the school’s Facebook page and assembled the teachers’ response with the online app, Photo Collage Maker. Both collages are now on social media and the school’s website. “It moved me and just being able to see those faces.”

He said the conditions that have forced educators and students to be removed from the teaching and learning environment have also come allowed them to see the affect they have on young minds.