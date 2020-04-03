Student, teacher collages convey close connection despite uncertain times

Students from Roosevelt Elementary demonstrated that the seeds of learning and community connection have strong roots in the face of COVID-19 confinement.
On March 27, 20 students representing various ages and walks of life brought their message to the school’s Facebook page in a photo collage with words and hand-drawn images expressing just how they felt about their teachers and what they mean to them.
Holding up the colorful signs, their simple virtual shout out went something like this:
“We miss our teachers and can’t wait to get back to learning. We love you all! Teddy strong.”
The gesture meant so much to the teachers that they answered them back in kind with a photo message of their own:
“Hi Teddys! Your teachers and principal miss you so much! We can’t wait to get you back to Roosevelt. Continue to learn. Be respectful. Be responsible. And, be safe. We love all of our Teddys.” #TEDDYSTRONG #GoTeddys
For first grade teacher Sara Conti, a 20-year veteran teacher, the students’ message touched her heart.
“The other morning when I got to see that picture that was shared on our school Facebook page, I literally got tears in my eyes. I have taught 12 of the 20 students that were in that collage. It brought such joy to see them all in that picture holding those inspiring words and pictures that they had made,” she said. “Looking at that picture, I know those kids meant every single word that was written. They want to be at school as much as we do.”
So, when Roosevelt Principal Jered Kotarak delivered the kids’ message, Conti said she signed on to answer them back without hesitation. Forty-nine photos and less than 24 hours later, the teachers gave their enthusiastic answer.
“The parents along with the students are what keep me making that 40-minute drive every morning to work. Those parents advocate not only for their children but for all of us teachers at our school all the time not just during this. I consider myself lucky to work at Roosevelt,” Conti said.
Among the things she misses most is seeing her students at the end of the day.
“Working with those little ones all day and then walking them outside and getting those hugs goodbye or the, ‘See you tomorrow,’ is something I can’t wait to hear again,” she said.
Amber Cunningham, who coordinated with other Roosevelt parents and their kids to put together the collage said that in her conversations with them the common theme was that school is “so much more than academics.”
She said she happened upon a picture in a PTO/PTA Facebook group that expressed similar sentiments. Then, she and other moms went to work. They coordinated the message and the kids created the signs and held them up for individual photos and parents sent Cunningham each of the photos. She assembled them with the PicCollage app.
“We recognize how much our kids miss their teachers and vice versa. We’ve done our best to make sure our community’s physical and academic needs are met, but I think we are all feeling this on an emotional level,” Cunningham said.
“We made sure to include “Teddy Strong” because our kids are each so proud to be a Teddy and I believe our sense of community at Roosevelt is so strong, which is a credit to our school’s families, as well as to the whole staff,” she said.
Kotarak said the kids’ message to them has been nothing short of uplifting in uncertain and trying times and he and his staff took to heart the resourcefulness of youth and their act of kindness and love for those nurturing their minds.
“When I saw it, it completely inspired me,” said Kotarak who immediately posted the kids message to the school’s Facebook page and assembled the teachers’ response with the online app, Photo Collage Maker. Both collages are now on social media and the school’s website. “It moved me and just being able to see those faces.”
He said the conditions that have forced educators and students to be removed from the teaching and learning environment have also come allowed them to see the affect they have on young minds.
“Sometimes, during the regular school year we don’t always see and know the impact. I always talk about to them having to know that what you do and everything that we do matters and makes a difference,” he said. “In this case, it’s a great message from our kids.”
