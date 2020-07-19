Students, alumni protest proposed layoffs at Carthage College

“They were not too busy for us, so we’re not too busy for them,” she said. “I just want to be very, very clear that should this pursue, this is not the end. You will hear our voices. … This is unacceptable.”

President responds to criticisms

Swallow, decked in a black mask, listened for more than hour. Given the opportunity to speak, he said he was deeply touched by their defense and arguments in support of affected faculty.

“I want to correct something I said earlier. Some of you have mentioned that when I said there would be little to no impact on the student experience ... I take that back," he said.

Swallow said he was “extremely reluctant” making the recommendation for restructuring that could potentially result in instructors no longer being a part of the college.

He said he had looked for other ways to handle it.

“Student interest over time has moved, and the amount that students pay has reached a limit," Swallow said. "And even with that and some other very difficult cuts, we find ourselves in a situation where we need to consider having fewer faculty.