Sturtevant trustees OK vacant building ordinances

STURTEVANT — Looking to keep a closer eye on potentially trouble-brewing vacant properties and buildings in the village, the Sturtevant Village Board has adopted an ordinance requiring the registration of such sites.

The board on Sept. 1 also approved a resolution adopting and approving bond and registration fee amounts, including a $300 registration fee required to be paid to the village every six months for default and vacant properties and buildings, as well as a bond and fine schedule for various ordinance violations.

“What it does is it puts the lien holders on notice that they have to keep their properties up and maintain them, because a lot of times when they go into default properties go down the tubes,” Village Administrator Gerald Nellessen said.

He added that it requires them to register every six months, and to maintain the properties “so that way we don’t have foreclosed properties that are a property maintenance issue that we have to try to go after all the time.”

Nellessen said default and vacant buildings and properties often have a negative impact on neighboring properties as well as the community at large, something Sturtevant is trying to avoid.