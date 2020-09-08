Sturtevant trustees OK vacant building ordinances

STURTEVANT — Looking to keep a closer eye on potentially trouble-brewing vacant properties and buildings in the village, the Sturtevant Village Board has adopted an ordinance requiring the registration of such sites.
The board on Sept. 1 also approved a resolution adopting and approving bond and registration fee amounts, including a $300 registration fee required to be paid to the village every six months for default and vacant properties and buildings, as well as a bond and fine schedule for various ordinance violations.
“What it does is it puts the lien holders on notice that they have to keep their properties up and maintain them, because a lot of times when they go into default properties go down the tubes,” Village Administrator Gerald Nellessen said.
He added that it requires them to register every six months, and to maintain the properties “so that way we don’t have foreclosed properties that are a property maintenance issue that we have to try to go after all the time.”
Nellessen said default and vacant buildings and properties often have a negative impact on neighboring properties as well as the community at large, something Sturtevant is trying to avoid.
“And typically these types or properties put a drain on police services, they put a drain on fire services,” Nellessen said. “We’re trying to stay one step ahead of that.”
Police Department updates
Police Chief Sean Marschke gave his monthly report to the Village Board on Police Department activities, reporting there had been 749 service calls handled by department officers in August.
Arrests in August totaled 108, including 94 municipal traffic arrests; seven municipal ordinance arrests; and seven felony and misdemeanor arrests, inclusive of four revoked driver’s license arrests, two disorderly conduct arrests, and one child abuse arrest.
Marschke offered praise for officers who volunteered to support law enforcement in the City of Kenosha during the recent period of civil unrest.
“Numerous Sturtevant police officers have been helping our neighbors to the south,” he noted. “I’m extremely proud because we didn’t force any of them to do that. We offered that up and any of them who wanted to do that daily went down there and helped.”
Marschke said that part-time police records clerk Jeff Martin had resigned and that the department will be looking to fill the vacancy.
Marschke also informed the board that the department had received a $5,000 reimbursement from its insurance carrier thanks to the department’s flexible policy management system.
Development
Nellessen briefly reported to trustees on “significant interest” shown in commercial and industrial development sites “throughout the village.”
In a post-meeting interview, Nellessen said the village has seen “a lot of interest” in non-residential development, but he declined to provide specifics.
“It’s good interest — they’re good, clean businesses,” he noted. “It kind of slowed down with COVID and now it’s back up.”
Salary increase removed
With his holdover work on creating a village employee handbook wrapping up, village trustees approved a resolution removing a 2019 salary increase given to Marschke when he had been appointed to serve as the village’s interim administrator and clerk, prior to the January hiring of Village Clerk Amanda Ingle and the April hiring of Nellessen.
Nellessen replaced former Administrator Mary Cole, who retired in October 2019. Cole, a veteran 21-year village employee, had served as village administrator since 2012. Ingle replaced former Village Clerk Charlotte Gottschalk, who left the position in September 2019.
In other board activity, trustees:
Approved a resolution adopting and approving purchasing policy and procedures for the village. “It codifies a lot of the things we’re already doing,” Nellessen said. “Our intent is to achieve greater cost effectiveness and greater accountability in the procurement process. We’re trying to receive the maximum value for the public dollar in making purchases in the best interest of the village. We just put it all into policy. Now it’s in writing.”
Approved the termination of the village’s contract with Racine-based Premier Solutions to staff a part-time administrative assistant position, bringing the job in-house. The village will be hiring for the position.
Approved the appointments of Jason Eckman and Jerrold Klinkosh to the Community Development Authority Board, replacing Dan Moore and Kay Buske.
