Summer event cancellations, postponements could take toll on downtown businesses

The cancellation and postponement of Kenosha’s most memorable summertime events are expected to have economic repercussions on downtown businesses, according to the organizations that promote them.
Just how much of a toll, however, is anyone’s guess as businesses in the heart of the city struggle to weather the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last Tuesday, city officials announced they had canceled this year’s Civic Veterans Parade and postponed Fourth of July fireworks, two events that bring as many as 35,000 to 40,000 visitors in one weekend. The fireworks have been rescheduled to Sept. 6.
“Those are two iconic community events that people look forward to every year and it isn’t going to happen the way they want it to, unfortunately,” said Lou Molitor, executive director of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce.
“All I can basically say is there will be economic loss because of the pandemic. As to how much it is, I’m not sure,” he said. “I think it will be tempered a little bit by people knowing that they’re bringing back business in a safe way.”
Prompting the city’s actions, in part, is the Kenosha County Health Department projection that the COVID-19 pandemic peak will occur in early June. City officials have said once cases start to decline, restrictions will begin to loosen on public gatherings.
Heavy traffic
Jennifer Dooley Hogan, board president of Downtown Kenosha Inc., said businesses “rely heavily” on the traffic not just from those two major happenings, but other festivals and recurring weekend events in the summer.
“That momentum that they’re (used to) seeing, it’s going to be difficult now because we’re not going to get that same flow of traffic,” she said.
She said beyond just the parade and fireworks is the effect of the COVID-19 community protocols that have led to uncertainties with summer staples. HarborMarket and other weekend events, for instance, bring in about 7,000 to 8,000 people each week.
HarborMarket canceled its indoor winter market in mid-March. Its summer outdoor market is currently in limbo.
“To lose that amount of (weekend) traffic is going to have a huge impact on us,” she said. “These two major events (parade/fireworks), that’s one day of sales around them. If we lose one day of sales, I think that we can recover. But I think the more difficult part is how are we going to recover from everything else that’s going on right now?”
The annual pop-up beer garden on Simmons Island beach, a major fundraiser for the downtown association, is also on hold.
“Just from a downtown perspective, our beer garden is a really large fundraiser for our downtown and to lose those funds — it’s going to be very difficult,” she said.
Sales down considerably
According to a survey of downtown businesses, she said, many are down by 80 to 90% in sales since the state orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic were issued. The state’s “Safer-at-Home” orders, which include social distancing and a ban on large public gatherings, currently run through May 26.
“We’re at this critical point of are we even going to have businesses open at the time of Fourth of July and that’s the extremely scary part for us,” Dooley Hogan said. “I wouldn’t say we’re at that stage of putting a dollar amount on the economic impact, because I think right now, what’s most critical is that these businesses just need to get through the next few months.”
Alexandria Binanti Robinson, Downtown Kenosha’s executive director, said the community’s safety is foremost at the heart of future recovery.
“The safety of the community is relying on minimizing contact with large congregations of people. We want to see our businesses reopen permanently and successfully because if this was to have a huge resurgence after we reopen, our economic stability would be taking a bigger blow,” she said.
In order for the downtown business district to see recovery, the community needs to spend locally “through take-out (orders), gift cards, online ordering and curbside pickups,” she said.
She called on local, state and federal governments to offer “substantial investment” to small businesses over the next few months, such as through forgivable loans or grants.
Downtown adapting
Showing its innovation and resilience, “downtown is adapting to this,” she said, with everything from digital bingo nights, concerts and fundraisers to Facebook Live shopping nights.
In addition, community organizations are pitching in to raise funds for small businesses.
“Even more importantly, we are seeing a more human side to our small business world,” she said. “This isn’t about transactions or entertainment service, it is about connecting on a human level.”
Meridith Jumisko, Kenosha Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau public relations director, said events like the parade and fireworks have a positive impact on businesses, but that organizations that promote business see the bigger picture.
“It’s not just happening in our community and it’s not just about economic impact. We know these are events that our community loves. We are all heartbroken that things have to be canceled,” she said. “We trust that our healthcare officials, elected officials and event planners are making the best choices they can to keep everyone safe.
“Like everyone else, we look forward to the time when we can, once again, celebrate together,” she said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.