Summer event cancellations, postponements could take toll on downtown businesses

Heavy traffic

Jennifer Dooley Hogan, board president of Downtown Kenosha Inc., said businesses “rely heavily” on the traffic not just from those two major happenings, but other festivals and recurring weekend events in the summer.

“That momentum that they’re (used to) seeing, it’s going to be difficult now because we’re not going to get that same flow of traffic,” she said.

She said beyond just the parade and fireworks is the effect of the COVID-19 community protocols that have led to uncertainties with summer staples. HarborMarket and other weekend events, for instance, bring in about 7,000 to 8,000 people each week.

HarborMarket canceled its indoor winter market in mid-March. Its summer outdoor market is currently in limbo.

“To lose that amount of (weekend) traffic is going to have a huge impact on us,” she said. “These two major events (parade/fireworks), that’s one day of sales around them. If we lose one day of sales, I think that we can recover. But I think the more difficult part is how are we going to recover from everything else that’s going on right now?”

The annual pop-up beer garden on Simmons Island beach, a major fundraiser for the downtown association, is also on hold.