Summer home sales overcome dreary COVID-19 prediction

The COVID-19 pandemic that threatened to significantly curb homes sales earlier this year has softened somewhat as Kenosha and Racine County real estate sales began to rebound during the summer months.
According to the latest data reported by the Wisconsin Realtors Association, sales for August rose by 12.5% in Kenosha County. In neighboring Racine County, sales were up 14.1%. Statewide, sales rose by 0.7%.
For the year, sales in Kenosha County were down by only 2.5%, and they were down just 0.9% in Racine County. Statewide, sales were down 1% compared to sales reported for the first eight months of the year, according to the WRA.
In May, at the end of the state's Safer at Home order, sales fell by 37.1%. For the first five months of the year, sales had fallen 10%, according to statistics reported by the WRA.
"This is the strongest summer we've seen since we changed the way we reported sales in 2007," said David Clark, an ECON Analytics economist for the WRA. "We successfully navigated the lockdown. The general picture is a remarkedly solid sales summer."
Clark noted that more than 57% of the yearly house sales come during the summer months.
Locally, Realtors are cautiously optimistic. Clark said June, July and August sales in Kenosha County were the second highest since 2007. Real estate sales professionals sold 799 houses during the summer months. The industry sold 803 in 2018.
"It takes more than a pandemic to derail housing sales,” said Mark Bourque, founder and co-owner of Berkshire Hathaway Epic Real Estate, 6040 39th Ave. "July was a monster month — up 20% — and overall year-to-date sales are down only 2.5%, even with the three-month shutdown."
Pent-up demand
Realtors attribute some of the sales surge to pent-up demand by buyers who had been sitting on the sidelines. Low mortgage rates have helped to lure them into the market.
"Low mortgage rates have been our salvation on the affordability front," said Michael Theo, WRA president and chief executive officer. "Low mortgage rates will also keep housing affordable, which serves the millennial generation well as it shifts to owner-occupied housing."
A Bankrate.com survey of lenders reveals that on Sept. 30, the rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage ranged from 2.75% to 3.37%.
Noting the low inventories of houses to sell, WRA Chairman Steve Beers said, "We've seen remarkable resilience in this market, given the strong headwinds we faced this year.
"Low inventories have kept the state in a strong seller's market for the last three years, which has limited buying opportunities," Beers said.
A short supply of houses to sell pushed the median price upward. In Kenosha County, the median price in August was $221,000, more than $25,000 higher than it was a year ago in August. In Racine County, it was $225,000, or $35,000 higher. Statewide, the median price was $235,000, or $29,000 higher than during the same month a year ago.
"Tight supply and strong demand have really driven our home prices up," Theo said. "The median price (statewide) spiked up 14.1% over the last 12 months."
