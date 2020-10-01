Summer home sales overcome dreary COVID-19 prediction

The COVID-19 pandemic that threatened to significantly curb homes sales earlier this year has softened somewhat as Kenosha and Racine County real estate sales began to rebound during the summer months.

According to the latest data reported by the Wisconsin Realtors Association, sales for August rose by 12.5% in Kenosha County. In neighboring Racine County, sales were up 14.1%. Statewide, sales rose by 0.7%.

For the year, sales in Kenosha County were down by only 2.5%, and they were down just 0.9% in Racine County. Statewide, sales were down 1% compared to sales reported for the first eight months of the year, according to the WRA.

In May, at the end of the state's Safer at Home order, sales fell by 37.1%. For the first five months of the year, sales had fallen 10%, according to statistics reported by the WRA.

"This is the strongest summer we've seen since we changed the way we reported sales in 2007," said David Clark, an ECON Analytics economist for the WRA. "We successfully navigated the lockdown. The general picture is a remarkedly solid sales summer."

Clark noted that more than 57% of the yearly house sales come during the summer months.