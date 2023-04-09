Sun Plaza, 3446 52nd St., formerly the home of the Kenosha Market, could soon become a center of human services for the city and county.

Plans are underway to relocate Kenosha County Human Services, currently at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, to the former home of several grocery stores after expansion and redevelopment work.

Construction is expected to begin this summer at the plaza. KCHS, in conjunction with Bear Development, plan to add a 79,757-square-foot expansion, as well as refresh the older building.

City Administrator John Morrissey said the project has several hurdles to cross before work can begin, but it was moving forward “on pace.” The benefits, both for KCHS and for the area, were clear to Morrissey.

“For the area it’s going to be very good,” Morrissey said. “The center can use the upgrade.”

Ald. Anthony Kennedy, who represents the area, spoke glowingly about the project and what it would mean for the community.

“I’m very happy the county and Bear Development were able to deliver what I hope it a great project that highlights that part of the city,” Kennedy said.

The plaza currently has 32,000 square feet of retail space, including Citi Trends, Dollar General, Rent-A-Center and a cellular phone company. With nonprofit Kenosha Human Development Services also in the plaza now, Kennedy said it was becoming “a real center for services.”

“I’m just very excited about the redevelopment,” Kennedy said.

The Sun Plaza campus has 107,270 square feet of space, expandable up to 130,736 square feet.

Under the private-public partnership, Bear Development would buy the current Human Services/Job Center property for $1.6 million and then redevelop Sun Plaza to meet the county’s needs.

According to the initial estimates, the county would lease the new space for five years at a cost of $674,250 annually, then purchase it for $16.1 million.

As a result of accepting a $9.85 million state grant, the county’s purchase price is expected to decrease to about $11 million. Rental rate adjustments for the five-year period have yet to be finalized.

The five-year lease will allow Bear Development to apply for cost-saving tax credits the county would not otherwise qualify for, thereby decreasing the overall cost of redeveloping the property.

The arrangement is similar to the one that made the relocation of the KHDS to Sun Plaza possible. The Human Services/Job Center would bring another 425 government employees and contractors to the campus.