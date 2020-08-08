BRISTOL -- Sunflowers and sunshine were the order of the day Saturday at Thompson’s Strawberry Farm on Highway 50 in Bristol.
The beginning blooms of the new sunflower field at the farm are visible to motorists traveling west on Highway 50, some of whom arrived by the carload.
“I’ve been wanting to do this for quite some time,” owner Scott Thompson said. “With the pandemic going on, I wanted to add some joy to people’s lives. I figured this would give people something fun to do outside.”
So, this year he planted 21 acres of sunflowers, staggering the crop so it should continue to grow through September. This is the second weekend it has been open to the public.
“We are hoping to go for eight straight weeks,” Thompson said, adding another 3.5 acres is set to bloom around Labor Day and a 7-acre swath will bloom later in September. “By the end of the season we should have 2.1 million sunflowers on the farm.”
Thompson said there has already been an engagement and a bride in her wedding dress in the field.
“So far, we’ve had 1,400 cars (as of Friday),” Thompson said. “It’s cool to see a bunch of happy faces.”
Friends Lainey Richards, 27, and Jules Martin, 26, of Pleasant Prairie, said they saw people in the field last weekend on their way out to a beach in western Kenosha County. They immediately planned to visit this weekend.
“I’ve been rediscovering nature this summer,” Jules said. “I didn’t realize how disconnected I was with it.”
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic the friends said they didn’t venture much beyond the local bar scene. When local music events were cancelled, they needed to find something else to do. So, they started by visiting county parks.
“And who doesn’t want a photo with sunflowers to post on Instagram,” Richards said with a laugh.
A carload can visit the sunflower field and cut a dozen flowers for $25. In addition to sunflowers, visitors can choose to add zinnias and other wildflowers grown there as well. It is $10 for each additional mix-and-match bundle.
Professional photographers are welcome to join the group free of charge.
“We are trying to make it as user friendly as possible,” Thompson said, adding other fields charge photographers.
Thompson said there is plenty of parking and it is easy to social distance among the rows of flowers.
Patrons are asked to bring their own scissors and vase or bag to put the flowers in. Thompson’s will supply the water.
The sunflower field is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pick-your-own raspberries will begin in late August.
For more information, visit www.thompsonstrawberryfarm.com or the farm’s social media sites on Facebook and Instagram.
