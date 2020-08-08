× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL -- Sunflowers and sunshine were the order of the day Saturday at Thompson’s Strawberry Farm on Highway 50 in Bristol.

The beginning blooms of the new sunflower field at the farm are visible to motorists traveling west on Highway 50, some of whom arrived by the carload.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for quite some time,” owner Scott Thompson said. “With the pandemic going on, I wanted to add some joy to people’s lives. I figured this would give people something fun to do outside.”

So, this year he planted 21 acres of sunflowers, staggering the crop so it should continue to grow through September. This is the second weekend it has been open to the public.

“We are hoping to go for eight straight weeks,” Thompson said, adding another 3.5 acres is set to bloom around Labor Day and a 7-acre swath will bloom later in September. “By the end of the season we should have 2.1 million sunflowers on the farm.”

Thompson said there has already been an engagement and a bride in her wedding dress in the field.

“So far, we’ve had 1,400 cars (as of Friday),” Thompson said. “It’s cool to see a bunch of happy faces.”