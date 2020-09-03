Supervisor Rose wants curfew through holiday weekend

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

County Board supervisor Terry Rose has requested the curfew east of I-94 be reinstated over the holiday weekend.

Rose expressed his concern about possible ramifications of lifting the curfew in a letter to Mayor John Antaramian, County Executive Jim Kreuser, and fellow members of the County Board.

“I hope the lifting of the curfew is not premature and the National Guard and other law enforcement are still here,” Rose wrote. “I recommend you impose the curfew over Labor Day Weekend, Friday to Monday.”

The curfew had been in place as part of the State of Emergency announced in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer Aug. 23.

Antaramian announced Wednesday the curfew had been lifted.

“After consulting with local law enforcement agencies, I have decided the curfew is no longer needed,” Antaramian wrote. “The last several nights have been relatively peaceful in the community, and in the judgment of law enforcement, it is appropriate to remove the curfew. However, criminal activity will not be tolerated and arrests will be made if needed. I am hopeful there will be no need to reinstate the curfew in the near future.”

