Supervisor wants city to require waiver of Potawatomi sovereign immunity with Dairyland proposal

In 2015, the last casino project proposed with the Menominee and Hard Rock International, was shot down by then Gov. Scott Walker who believed state taxpayers would be exposed to $100 million or more in lost revenue due to existing tribal gaming compacts. The Menominee’s off-reservation gaming projects were each opposed by the Potawatomi, who established the first off-reservation gaming casino in the country and continue to operate the only one of its kind in the state.

In at least one incarnation of the Menominee casino project, an intergovernmental agreement with the tribe, the city and the county required the Menominee agree to waive its sovereign immunity from lawsuits connected with the casino.

“I wanted to bring this to the attention of the mayor because this is one of the downsides of contracting with an independent nation,” said Rose, who sent formal correspondence to Mayor John Antaramian on Tuesday.

Rose said the Potawatomi “must waive their sovereign immunity” if they enter into agreement for development with the city.

“Otherwise our local citizens will not be protected,” Rose said in the letter. “Without a waiver, any claim, contract or lawsuit can be defeated by the Potawatomi by invoking sovereign immunity. That will not happen if the city administration requires a waiver.”