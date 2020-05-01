Supervisor wants city to require waiver of Potawatomi sovereign immunity with Dairyland proposal

A Kenosha County Board supervisor is calling on city officials to require the Forest County Potawatomi, partners in a mixed-use development planned for the former Dairyland Greyhound site, to waive its sovereign immunity in a contract for the project.
A week ago the Zilber Property Group, which is partnering with Potawatomi, presented the Project Greeneway Concept Plan that includes 360 multi-family units, a business park and three office buildings on nearly 243 acres at the former dog track. The site is bounded by Highway 158 (52nd Street) to the north, 104th Avenue to the east, Highway K (60th Street) to the south and Interstate 94 to the west.
The Potawatomi-proposed development caught the attention of Kenosha County Board Supervisor Terry Rose who said he is concerned that tribe’s sovereign immunity prevents it from liabilities in the event of a lawsuit because of its independent status as a nation.
“If they’re going to be here and contract with local businesses and others, they do have to waive their sovereign immunity,” said Rose. “This came up as an issue when the dog track was being considered for a casino development. This came up at least 10 years ago with the Menominee.”
Over the last two decades, Dairyland has been the subject of three casino-entertainment complex proposals by the Menominee Nation, each of which failed to come to fruition.
In 2015, the last casino project proposed with the Menominee and Hard Rock International, was shot down by then Gov. Scott Walker who believed state taxpayers would be exposed to $100 million or more in lost revenue due to existing tribal gaming compacts. The Menominee’s off-reservation gaming projects were each opposed by the Potawatomi, who established the first off-reservation gaming casino in the country and continue to operate the only one of its kind in the state.
In at least one incarnation of the Menominee casino project, an intergovernmental agreement with the tribe, the city and the county required the Menominee agree to waive its sovereign immunity from lawsuits connected with the casino.
“I wanted to bring this to the attention of the mayor because this is one of the downsides of contracting with an independent nation,” said Rose, who sent formal correspondence to Mayor John Antaramian on Tuesday.
Rose said the Potawatomi “must waive their sovereign immunity” if they enter into agreement for development with the city.
“Otherwise our local citizens will not be protected,” Rose said in the letter. “Without a waiver, any claim, contract or lawsuit can be defeated by the Potawatomi by invoking sovereign immunity. That will not happen if the city administration requires a waiver.”
Antaramian on Wednesday said, however, he did not believe there was an issue with sovereign immunity in this case with Project Greeneway.
“We have turned it over to legal counsel here and they’re reviewing it to make sure,” he said, but was not certain how long it would take for the city attorney to complete the review.
During the Plan Commission concept hearing for Project Greeneway, Chad Navis, Zilber Property Group’s director of industrial investments said the Potawatomi looked forward to the development.
“I can tell you very sincerely that the entire Zilber organization and our project partners the Forest County Potawatomi has never been more excited about a project in the Kenosha area than this one. What really gets us excited is the mixed use nature of the former Dairyland dog track,” he said.
About 360 garden-style, one and two-bedroom apartments and a 10,000 square-foot shared commons building are planned on the western part of the site on 90 acres. They would be rented at market-rate, he said.
“We’re hopeful that natural environment will attract residents at value sustainability, active, healthy lifestyles and have an interest in working in the area and not only living here,” he said.
A corporate park is planned on 100 acres to the east and south and a 117,000-square foot “innovation center” would sit on 17 acres north of the corporate park.
While developers have anticipated breaking ground as early as this summer, the project would still undergo zoning, comprehensive plan and conditional use permit reviews, along with a traffic impact analysis, according to city staff.
Several commissioners asked that the developer consider re-thinking the “boxy” appearance of the proposed apartments, relocating larger buildings away from two nearby residential areas and to hold meetings with the neighborhoods.
Alderman Dominic Ruffalo said that not a week goes by that someone hasn’t asked him about what is going on with the former Dairyland dog track property, which opened in June 1990 and closed at the end of December 1998.
“That piece of property has been vacant for 22 years. We’re looking at a 242-acre piece of property. And, an investment of over $200 million,” Ruffalo said. “I’m extremely excited about the project…it’s long overdue.”
