Suspect sought in stabbing
Suspect sought in stabbing

Paramedics transported a Kenosha man to a local hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in the arm late Saturday.

Kenosha Police said the incident occurred at 9:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Birch Road.

Officers following up on the call located the victim around 11:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of 62nd Street, where they learned that a woman had stabbed the man and fled the scene, according to Lt. Tim Schaal of the Kenosha Police Department.

Schaal said the man received treatment for a non-life-threatening laceration to his arm. His condition wasn't immediately known.

The suspect was not located, and an investigation continues, he said.

