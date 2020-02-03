Suspect sought in stabbing

Paramedics transported a Kenosha man to a local hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in the arm late Saturday.
Kenosha Police said the incident occurred at 9:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Birch Road.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.
Officers following up on the call located the victim around 11:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of 62nd Street, where they learned that a woman had stabbed the man and fled the scene, according to Lt. Tim Schaal of the Kenosha Police Department.
Schaal said the man received treatment for a non-life-threatening laceration to his arm. His condition wasn't immediately known.
The suspect was not located, and an investigation continues, he said.
ICE CASTLES
Sierra Moen, 2, Janesville, peeks out from inside a tunnel Jan. 31 during the grand opening night of the new ice castle at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
ICE CASTLES
On opening night at the new ice castle at Geneva National Resort, Randy Eilering of Barrington, Illinois, emerges from a slide Jan. 31 in the frozen outdoor funhouse.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
ICE CASTLES
The ice castle marks a colorful nighttime grand opening Jan. 31 to an appreciative crowd at the Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
ICE CASTLES
Fire juggler Josh Schilling entertains the opening night crowd Jan. 31 inside the Ice Castles at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
ICE CASTLES
The new ice castle opens to the public Jan. 31 at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva, with a colorful fountain marked as a "Selfie Spot" perfect for visitors to snap their own photos.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
ICE CASTLES
Enjoying their family visit Jan. 31 on grand opening night at the Geneva National Resort Ice Castles are, from left, Chris Geier, Zola Geier, Jasper Geier, and Tara Geier, of Mayville.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
ICE CASTLES
Visitors to the ice castle Jan. 31 enjoy a fire show inside the outdoor frozen attraction at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
ICE CASTLES
Children and adults explore the new colorful Ice Castles Jan. 31 on grand opening night for the winter attraction along Lake Como at the Geneva National Resort.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
ICE CASTLES
Kids take turns down a gentle slide as parents watch Jan. 31 inside the Ice Castles interactive attraction at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
ICE CASTLES
Amy Ryan, left, and her husband, George Ryan, of Kankakee, Ill., pause during their visit Jan. 31 to the grand opening night of the ice castle attraction at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
ICE CASTLES
Using a cellphone to capture the moment, Jack Maher of Palatine, Illinois, enjoys a trip down a slide Jan. 31 at the ice castle making its grand opening at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
Here's a look back at last year's Ice Castles event in Lake Geneva. This year's Ice Castles event will kick off Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!