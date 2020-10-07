Suspect who fled police arrested following car and foot chase

Police arrested a 24-year-old Kenosha man after he led officers on a vehicle pursuit and later a foot chase early Wednesday.

The man was taken into custody following the 12:33 a.m. incident , according to Sgt. Austin Hancock of the Kenosha Police Department. Police recommended charges of felony fleeing, obstructing and possession of marijuana.

According to Hancock, officers were initially called to intersection of 36th Avenue and 69th Street for a suspicious vehicle driving through the area. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the man fled the scene and a vehicle pursuit ensued until he parked the car in a driveway in the 2500 block of 45th Street.

The man then exited the vehicle and tried to run away, however, he did not get far as officers caught up with him a block away, he said.

