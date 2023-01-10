Tax incremental district approved for former Pleasant Prairie Power plant site

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Board approved a development agreement for Tax Incremental District No. 9 that will help redevelop a portion of the former We Energies power plant site.

In a pair of meetings Monday evening, the Village Plan Commission and Village Board approved the agreement for the site, 8000 95th St. Several other ordinances and resolutions pertaining to those redevelopment efforts were also approved by the commission and board that same night.

The development agreement, between the village and DPML 95th Street, LLC, outlined the phased construction of three or more commercial buildings, including the public and private infrastructure improvements for the LogistiCenter, a 198-acre industrial park that would sit on Lot 2 of three lots at the former power plant site.

"We are thrilled to see the TID 9 Development Agreement come to fruition," said Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris. "Dermody Properties will be a valuable partner in bringing this project to life, and we appreciate their dedication to ensuring the project aligns with the needs and goals of our Village."

Lot 1 and Lot 3, 102 and 100 acres respectively, will remain under Wisconsin Electric’s ownership.

During the meeting, Village President John Steinbrink thanked Dermody Properties' Neal Driscoll for his work throughout the process.

"Pretty good undertaking for the village. Something I never thought I'd see," Steinbrink said. "In my time in Madison, we thought we'd never see a power plant site actually be changed over."

Dermody Properties plans to construct all improvements connected to the project, such as roadways and related water main, sanitary sewer and storm water improvements within the development area.

The TID 9 agreement includes a Tax Increment Financing incentive that will reimburse Dermody for the costs associated with constructing public improvements that will benefit the village's public services and utilities.

The tax financing incentive allows TID 9 time to generate the funds needed to reimburse the developer. It also aids the village by placing the responsibility of creating and paying for the upfront public infrastructure costs on the developer.

The tax increment value over the life of TID 9 is estimated to be more than $230 million. Dermody Properties guarantees the evaluation with tax payment obligations based on the project's value creation schedule, which establishes a development value of $45 million by 2025, $96 million by 2027, and $187 million by 2029.

The developer plans to spread out construction of three or more commercial buildings. The first facility is planned to be about 550,000 square feet, the second about 620,000 square feet, and the final building about 1.1 million square feet.

Dermody Properties has also agreed to make a monetary contribution to the village to create a public park monument that memorializes the history of the We Energies project site.