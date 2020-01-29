Teachers call for stipends for health care relief, classroom supplies

Sue Knapp, a Kenosha Unified library media teacher at Forest Park Elementary, stood at the podium next to many of the supplies she needs.
The supplies are not for her job, but for treatment of a chronic medical condition with which she was diagnosed 14 years ago.
Every six weeks she receives infusions, which are now delivered at her at home instead of a medical facility. That change occurred when the school district severed its 30-year relationship with WEA Trust in favor of health insurance provider United HealthCare.
The change was projected to save the district $18.4 million. Under the trust’s proposal, premiums would have increased by 17.1 percent. UHC’s plan took effect July 1.
Knapp had her doubts about whether to enroll with the new provider because of her needs. A UHC representative, she said, reassured her that her doctor and the infusion center were both “in network” and that she had met requirements to continue her current treatment plan. Thus, she enrolled her family with the new provider.
Once the new plan took effect, things did change — for the worse.
“I was informed that United does not cover infusions at medical facilities and that I would be forced to receive my infusions at home. My home is not set up as a sterile medical facility,” Knapp told the School Board Tuesday night. “No one ever mentioned this while I was considering insurance options. I felt that it was a classic case of a bait-and-switch scam.
“I have with me all the medical supplies and waste I now have to inventory and store at home,” she said, as two Kenosha Education Association members held boxes of medicine and associated supplies, including those for bloodwork.
“The cherry on top of all of this is that I have incurred almost $14,000 in out-of-pocket costs in only seven months,” she said. “Despite now having to do the work of a doctor or a nurse, I don’t get paid like one. The financial stress of this situation alone has not only impacted me at home, but in the classroom, as well.”
Now, Knapp is among the teachers calling on the School Board and administration to provide stipends to help with health coverage, classroom resources and two additional sick days.
The teachers union’s financial recovery package proposal asks that the district use a $7 million surplus to fund:
General stipends of $1,500 for each employee participating in district’s health insurance plan
Student resource stipends of $500 per teacher at each school for basic school supplies, field trips and incentives to reinforce positive, respectful student behavior.
A one-time $600 “courtesy credit” per spouse.
‘Fundamentally unfair’
“It is fundamentally unfair to charge a yearly deductible and out-of-pocket maximum for only six months of coverage,” said Kathy Andrysiak Montemurro, union vice president and a third-grade teacher.
She said some teachers would end up paying $12,000 out of pocket in 18 months, with health insurance consuming 28 percent of the income of teachers on the lower end of the pay scale.
She said the student resource stipend would also help provide “much needed” supplies and aid for student learning experiences.
She said most teachers spend several hundred dollars out of their own pockets for classroom needs and it’s a cost that “many Kenosha educators can no longer afford,” she said.
Tanya Kitts-Lewinski, union president, said a recent survey of union members showed that 90 percent of 528 respondents were unhappy with the deductibles and out-of-pocket costs of the United HealthCare plan.
Some also indicated some have skipped or delayed care due to the cost and that 47 percent of participants have rationed or delayed refills of prescription drugs. Some have also stopped checking blood sugar levels and refilling depression medications because they could not afford the out-of-pocket costs.
Union officials said nearly a quarter of the teachers who responded spent four or more hours a week dealing with health insurance issues.
“The real question is, how can we do what’s best for students of this district without healthy, present educators?” Montemurro said. “This board has a decision to make regarding how to spend $7 million. ... We love our students. We have stayed through the erosion of our voice, our time and our livelihoods. Will you show us that we are valued?”
$7 million suplus
Unified’s $7 million cost savings came from a combination of sources, according to Tarik Hamdan, the district’s chief financial officer.
As well as the change in insurance, Hamdan said Unified received an additional $3 million in state revenue and has realized savings from the final staffing budget, shifts from family to single coverage, new insurance carriers, waivers or no response to open enrollment and staff turnover.
Unified spokeswoman Tanya Ruder said Unified administration is reviewing the union’s proposal.
“Administration has been working closely with the board to review district needs in consideration for the surplus and will also include this proposal in its discussions in the weeks ahead.”
Ruder said discussion and possible action is slated for the Feb. 25 School Board meeting.
In the meantime, Knapp said she misses focusing on teaching students rather than managing her health.
“I’m supposed to be an educator, not a medical professional. My only job should be taking care of my students and providing them with the time and attention they need to excel,” she said.
“Again, I am asking board members to consider easing the financial, time and health burdens by voting for a stipend and two additional sick days — if not for the sake of your educators, then for the sake of our students.”