Teachers call for stipends for health care relief, classroom supplies

Sue Knapp, a Kenosha Unified library media teacher at Forest Park Elementary, stood at the podium next to many of the supplies she needs.

The supplies are not for her job, but for treatment of a chronic medical condition with which she was diagnosed 14 years ago.

Every six weeks she receives infusions, which are now delivered at her at home instead of a medical facility. That change occurred when the school district severed its 30-year relationship with WEA Trust in favor of health insurance provider United HealthCare.

The change was projected to save the district $18.4 million. Under the trust’s proposal, premiums would have increased by 17.1 percent. UHC’s plan took effect July 1.

Knapp had her doubts about whether to enroll with the new provider because of her needs. A UHC representative, she said, reassured her that her doctor and the infusion center were both “in network” and that she had met requirements to continue her current treatment plan. Thus, she enrolled her family with the new provider.

Once the new plan took effect, things did change — for the worse.