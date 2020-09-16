Teacher's union calls for virtual learning after 2 students test positive for COVID-19

Kitts-Lewinski, who is also an Indian Trail teacher, said the virus also disproportionately impacts Black, brown, indigenous, and working class communities, adding that "we are negligent to not consider those who are most impacted, those who make up the majority of the families we serve in KUSD."

"We understand virtual instruction presents challenges for families, but KUSD is putting lives at risk by insisting on in-person instruction," she said.

KUSD is the only large district in Wisconsin offering in-person education to start the year.

In July, the School Board initially made the decision to start the school year with all of its students learning through virtual instruction. By August, however, the board rescinded that decision and switched to a plan that accommodated both virtual and in-person instruction after pressure from parents who said an exclusively virtual plan would pose a hardship to those who work outside of the home and for students, especially those with special needs.