Teachers' union offering scholarships to Kenosha Unified seniors

Applications are available for the 27th Annual Kenosha Education Association Scholarships for seniors attending Kenosha Unified high schools.

Students in their senior year attending district high schools are eligible to apply, with the exception of students who are eligible for or are receiving the Governor’s Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship. Students receiving full tuition scholarships at any institution are also ineligible.

“We are excited to be able to offer this scholarship opportunity to students again this year. It always brings the educators of KEA a lot of joy to support our students who are looking to build on the education they have received in our classrooms,” Tanya Kitts-Lewinski, teachers’ union president, said.

Two scholarships will be available this year: one scholarship in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded to a student entering a four-year college/university program; one $500 scholarship will be awarded to a student entering a two-year associate degree or technical school program.

Scholarships will be awarded based on scholarship, service, and public spirit. The application form can be found online by visiting: www.bitly.com/KEAScholarship20

Paper applications may also be obtained by emailing or calling Kendra Koeppen-Mulwana at koeppenk@weac.org or 262-654-2128. All documentation and application submissions are due by May 18, 2020. Late applications will not be considered.

