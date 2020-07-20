Teachers' unions call for state's largest districts to begin year with virtual learning

The “lowest risk,” the guidelines say, would be for students and teachers to attend virtual-only classes, they said.

The unions deferred to a Kaiser Family Foundation report indicating that one in every four educators falls in a high-risk category, making them more vulnerable to COVID-19 along with the disproportionate effects of illness and death on students of color and their families.

They pointed to the “long-standing systemic health and social inequities” that have influenced higher risk of coronavirus infections or severe illness among those in racial and ethnic minority groups, regardless of their age.

Among some racial and ethnic minority groups, such as non-Hispanic Black persons, Hispanics and Latinos and American Indians/Alaska Natives, evidence points to higher rates of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 than among non-Hispanic white persons, according to the CDC.