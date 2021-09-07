Ted Erickson marks 60 years since he swam Lake Michigan open water endurance races

He learned during a training session that it took 17 minutes for his stomach to digest food. After eating, he explained, most of the body’s blood goes to the stomach to help with digestion, leaving the extremities losing heat: not a good situation when swimming in cold water.

“When you’re digesting, you get weak and you want to quit, but when digestion is complete, the blood returns to the arm and leg muscles and you get strong again,” he said.

He ate too much during the Kenosha race, got bloated, and that, he said, slowed him down.

Erikson said the swimmers met rough water going to Kenosha.

“On the crest of a wave, you’re up three feet, and then down in the trough, you’re down three feet, so you are traveling six feet for every wave,” Erikson explained. “You figure in a 50-mile race, you are traveling an extra five miles just up and down waves.”

Finish line on Simmons Island

Come dawn on the second day, Aug. 22, only two swimmers were left in the race.

“Pretty soon it was just me and Greta in the water going to Kenosha. She was ahead of me and obviously,” he said giving a couple of sniffs for emphasis, “she took $10,000 out of my pocket.”