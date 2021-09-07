Ted Erickson marks 60 years since he swam Lake Michigan open water endurance races

Ninety-three-year-old Ted Erikson’s favorite T-shirt reads “Old Swimmers Never Die – They Just Wade Away.”
He was wearing it when I interviewed him via Zoom about the Lake Michigan open water endurance races he partook in 60 years ago.
Perhaps you or your family members saw him swimming along the south lakeshore in Kenosha in a race in 1962.
Erikson has held quite a few marathon swimming records in his career including a double-crossing of the English Channel in 30 hours, 3 minutes in 1965. In 2015, he was named one of the “World’s 50 Most Adventurous Open Water Men” by the World Open Water Swimming Association.
To understand how he came to be one of the top marathon swimmers in the world, you have to go back to the beginning, back to the waters of Sweet Home Chicago: Lake Michigan.
60th anniversary of race
In 1961, car dealership owner and Chicago TV personality, Jim Moran got interested in sponsoring a swimming marathon race from Chicago to Michigan City, Ind., a distance of 36.75 miles. There had been several failed attempts to make the crossing in the 1950s.
Who would be the first person to swim across Lake Michigan?
The opportunity piqued Erikson’s interest. He and five competitors splashed off at 8 a.m., Aug. 22, 1961, from the starting line at Burnham Park Harbor in Chicago, not far from Soldier Field. The waves were 6 feet high; by 9 p.m. they were cresting at 16 feet.
Thirty-six hours and 37 minutes later he crossed the finish line, becoming the first man to swim across Lake Michigan. In doing so he set a record for open water endurance swimming, the previous record being set in 1925 by Henry Sullivan in a crossing of the English Chanel.
He also earned a prize purse of $3,675: a dollar for every mile. He was hooked on open water racing.
At the time he was a 33-year-old research chemist at the Illinois Institute of Technology, a real thinking man’s swimmer.
“I was fascinated by the fact that when you watch a boat, it disappears over the horizon. Obviously, it’s going to get to the other side,” Erikson said. “I wondered if with a swimmer, would be the same kind of thing?”
Chicago to Kenosha race
Moran loved the publicity the 1961 race brought him and the following year he announced a longer race, this time from Chicago to Kenosha with a $10,000 first prize.
He sweetened the pot with a tantalizing $4,000 for the first swimmer to reach Waukegan, providing the distance was covered within a time limit of 36 hours and 37 minutes (Erikson’s winning time the previous year.)
Erikson’s 11 competitors for the 50-mile race included many experienced endurance swimmers, four of them women. It was during this race that Erikson met Danish Olympian Gold-medalist Greta Anderson Sonnichsen of California and a lifelong friendship developed between the two racers.
The water temperature was 71 degrees at 8 a.m. on Aug. 21, 1961, when a blast from the starting gun sent swimmers kicking into Burnham Park Harbor, the leaders at a pace of 75 strokes per minute. By the time racers finished in Kenosha, the water temperature had dropped 7 degrees.
Swimmers and their escort boats followed along the lakeshore about 100 to 200 yards out.
The first to quit 3.5 hours into the race was Britt Sullivan, a swimmer who the press had a field day with when she said she would be taking warm beer as nourishment and smoking three packs of cigarettes along the way.
Twelves hours into the race, Chicago lifeguard Dennis Matuch, 20, collided with a floating log, bruising his head, but kept on swimming.
Erikson was happy that during the hours of the race, Fort Sheridan called a cease-fire at its firing range that was pointed over the lake. He had been unnerved during a training swim when he realized the little splashes in the water around him were bullets from the firing range.
Black racer endures
Erikson knows backstories that aren’t mentioned in the newspaper reports of the day.
His friend Edward Kirk, an African American Chicago Park District lifeguard, swam alongside him in the early stages of the race.
Kirk had been the first African American to win an Illinois State High School swimming championship in 1950.
As the daylight waned, Kirk was getting very tired, but he had a personal reason to keep him in the race: he wanted to keep swimming until James Woods of Orlando, Fla., gave up.
Woods’ escort boat sported a confederate flag, Erikson said, and that motivated Kirk to keep on.
Around midnight, near the Baha’i House of Worship in Wilmette, Woods threw in the towel and wearily climbed in his escort boat.
Soon afterward, Kirk too called it quits.
“People started dropping out. It wasn’t the nicest weather,” he said.
Matuch had his sights set on a shorter goal. After 21 hours, he floated into Waukegan, collected his $4,000 purse, and promptly quit the race.
It was at that point that Sonnichsen, 32, who was only 5 minutes behind Matuch, took the lead to Kenosha.
Tread water, eat
To get sustenance and fluids during an open water long-distance event, swimmers depend on their escort boats. Common foods provided to swimmers today are bananas, energy bars, canned peaches, flat sodas, and sweets.
Erikson recalled getting fed every hour in his first race across Lake Michigan, gobbling dry cereal to soak up the lake water in his stomach.
He learned during a training session that it took 17 minutes for his stomach to digest food. After eating, he explained, most of the body’s blood goes to the stomach to help with digestion, leaving the extremities losing heat: not a good situation when swimming in cold water.
“When you’re digesting, you get weak and you want to quit, but when digestion is complete, the blood returns to the arm and leg muscles and you get strong again,” he said.
He ate too much during the Kenosha race, got bloated, and that, he said, slowed him down.
Erikson said the swimmers met rough water going to Kenosha.
“On the crest of a wave, you’re up three feet, and then down in the trough, you’re down three feet, so you are traveling six feet for every wave,” Erikson explained. “You figure in a 50-mile race, you are traveling an extra five miles just up and down waves.”
Finish line on Simmons Island
Come dawn on the second day, Aug. 22, only two swimmers were left in the race.
“Pretty soon it was just me and Greta in the water going to Kenosha. She was ahead of me and obviously,” he said giving a couple of sniffs for emphasis, “she took $10,000 out of my pocket.”
Hundreds of people in south Kenosha were anxiously waiting on shore to see the last leg of the grueling race and to cheer on the first swimmer. There were thousands more on Simmons Island waiting for Sonnichsen to come ashore.
At 3 p.m., Kenosha Mayor Eugene Hammond rolled up his pant legs and waded out with Jim Moran to meet Sonnichsen, who was on the verge of exhaustion.
The men ended up in waist-deep waves to help her ashore and on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance. She grimaced as painful muscle spasms shook her exhausted body for minutes at a time.
Her time was exactly 31 hours. It was the longest swim she had ever completed at that time of her career.
Newshounds, and pro photographers aggressively jockeyed for position.
Kenosha News sports columnist Jerry Pfarr wrote: “They cursed each other and anyone else who elbowed into their viewfinders as they fought for the ‘one big picture.’ Their purple language ruined tape recordings that radio men were struggling to get.”
Erikson finishes
There weren’t many people left on Simmons Island beach when Erikson came on shore 4.5 hours later. Like Sonnichsen, race officials recorded his time and took him to the Kenosha Hospital for observation.
Erikson said he was a bit annoyed as medical providers at the hospital would not allow any visitors.
“All of a sudden, I hear this argument going on outside my door and I hear my boss, Morton Klein, telling them he’s a doctor too. Well, he’s a doctor of chemistry, but he’s telling them he’s MY doctor and wants to see me, his patient,” Erikson says with a deep belly laugh. “So they let him in. He was the first person I saw after the Kenosha race.”
For his troubles, Erikson took a consolation prize of $1,000 for his second place win. He did the same a year later after coming in second place again in Moran’s Chicago to Benton Harbor, Mich., race of 60 miles.
The iconic Erikson, who still lives in Chicago, planned to celebrated the anniversary of his historic first swim across Lake Michigan on Aug. 22 in Chicago with the Point Swimmers of Hyde Park and other fans and swimmers. Unfortunately, there was a beach advisory that day warning people that the water and currents were too rough, so he just waded in.
A fellow chemist, Warren Schofer, who graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology, and had watched Erikson start and finish his first Lake Michigan swim, surprised him by showing up.
Then a disabled athlete, Manuel Ruiz, who was curious about the activities on the beach and Erikson introduced himself. so for a while there were three wheelchairs on the beach. All photos by David and Leslie Travis, except the first video of Ted walking into the lake from behind, which is by me.