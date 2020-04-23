Test your knowledge with Wilmot AcaDec team trivia

Last year I was in one of Mr. Serkowski’s classes, and when I saw how passionately he talked about the team I was immediately hooked. I had already made plans to join for the 2019-20 Academic Decathlon Competition, but I was thrilled that he asked me to try out to be a part of the team. In the beginning of this academic year, I was thrown into it with almost no idea what to expect, and I feel that my teammates and coach can definitely tell through some of the scores I’ve gotten. I plan to join again next year and improve my scores drastically now that I know how everything works. Academic Decathlon has made me rekindle my passion for learning, and there’s a lot of togetherness within the team as well. We’ve all bonded together really closely in a really short span of time, and I know that joining this team was the best decision I could have ever made.