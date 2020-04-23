Test your knowledge with Wilmot AcaDec team trivia

Through Saturday, the nine team members of the seven-time defending state champion Wilmot Academic Decathlon team will be offering trivia questions for readers to answer.
Today’s questions, along with bios and answers, appear below:
LYDIA FIELDER
I’m a junior on Wilmot’s Academic Decathlon team. After high school I plan on going into higher education and becoming a lawyer. My long-term goal is to become a lawyer and work my way up to a Supreme Court Justice in Washington DC.
I joined AcaDec my freshman year without really knowing what it was. I was drawn in because I knew it would be an academic challenge. As soon as I walked into class the first day, I knew that this was something I needed to be a part of. I made the team my sophomore year and then my junior year, and it’s been the best part of my high school career. AcaDec not only challenges me academically, but it has also trained me to manage my time and improve my study habits.
Science: What percentage of osteosarcomas occur in the patella?
A)15%
A)33%
C)60%
D)10%
E)1%
Art: Whose iconic painting sharply juxtaposed a quiet village scene with a night sky tumbling along in an almost time-lapse fashion throughout the night?
A) Camille Pizzaro
B) Goya
C) Rembrandt
D) Vincent Van Gough
E) Edward Hopper
Social Science: What weed, used by herbalist and amateur botanist Samuel Thomson, was given the nickname “pukeweed?”
A) Theriac
B) Lobelia
C) Calomel
D) Cilantro
E) Cayenne Pepper
Literature: Which well-known novel was most frequently alluded to in Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein and has the greatest emotional impact on Frankenstein’s creature?
A) Young Frankenstein
B) Falkner
C) Warbeck
D) Valperga
E) Paradise Lost
Music: Which of the following is true of the premiere of Igor Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring?
A) Choreographer Vaslav Ninjinsky was not present for the show.
B) The performers wanted to showcase Stravinsky’s Petrushka instead.
C) The fans rioted against the performance due to its extreme departure from traditional ballet.
D) The performers failed to execute the climactic “Sacrificial Dance” properly.
E) The ballet impresario Sergei Diaghilev did not care for the performance.
Economics: Which of the following economic projects proved the negative relationship between the demand for health care and price of health care?
A) RAND Health Insurance Experiment
B) Moral Hazard Experiment
C) Beveridge Model Experiment
C) Bismarckian Health Experiment
D) Risk Aversion DRG Experiment
ANSWERS: C) 60%; D) Vincent Van Gough; B) Lobelia; ; E) Paradise Lost; C) The fans rioted against the performance due to its extreme departure from traditional ballet; A) RAND Health Insurance Experiment
LULU COOPER
I’m a sophomore on Wilmot Union’s Academic Decathlon team. My plans after high school are to attend a college (although I’m not sure which one) and become a family lawyer.
Last year I was in one of Mr. Serkowski’s classes, and when I saw how passionately he talked about the team I was immediately hooked. I had already made plans to join for the 2019-20 Academic Decathlon Competition, but I was thrilled that he asked me to try out to be a part of the team. In the beginning of this academic year, I was thrown into it with almost no idea what to expect, and I feel that my teammates and coach can definitely tell through some of the scores I’ve gotten. I plan to join again next year and improve my scores drastically now that I know how everything works. Academic Decathlon has made me rekindle my passion for learning, and there’s a lot of togetherness within the team as well. We’ve all bonded together really closely in a really short span of time, and I know that joining this team was the best decision I could have ever made.
Art: Which Baroque painter took inspiration from Caravaggio and used his technique in self-portraits and paintings of Old Testament women?
A) Artemisia Gentileschi
B) Nicolas Poussin
C) Diego Velasquéz
D) Johannes Vermeer
E) Judith Leyster
Music: Which of the following composers wrote over 150 lieder (a German piece with a piano part and a vocalist) during his “song year?”
A) Robert Schumann
B) Franz Schubert
C) Franz Liszt
D) Johann Jacob Froberger
E) Heinrich Heine
Science: Which of the following medical discoveries did scientist Wilhelm Roentgen make?
A) The bacteria that causes anthrax
B) The unicellular nature of yeast
C) The antibiotic penicillin
D) The properties of lenses
E) The X-ray
Medicine: Which of the following substances is NOT one of the human body’s four humors, according to Hippocratic and Galenic medicine?
A) Blood
B) Mucus
C) Black bile
D) Phlegm
E) Yellow bile
Medicine: Which of the following statements is true regarding the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s processes for approving new prescription drugs to be sold?
A) The average cost of bringing a drug to market is 10 million dollars.
B) About five percent of new chemical entities researched by drug companies ever make it to market.
C) The first step to testing a new drug is testing it in animals.
D) Patents on newly approved drugs last for ten years.
E) Of the trial stages, phase I (preliminary testing in healthy humans) takes the longest to complete.
ANSWERS: A) Artemisia Gentileschi; A) Robert Schumann; ; E) The X-ray; B) Mucus; C) The first step to testing a new drug is testing it in animals
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!