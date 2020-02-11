10th District a hotbed for proposed developments, activity

“There was a pretty big hole in there, and a big question as to what the next steps were for what that center was going to be,” he said.

Mills said Sun Plaza was part of the “impetus” for many of the investments that have been made to revitalize several commercial and residential areas in the 10th District.

The interior for the new KHDS building, which is currently under construction, should be finished in the next three to four months. The exterior should be completed by late summer to early fall.

He said future work would be done on the exterior and on the north side of the building, where it would benefit from landscaping and lighting. Parking for the building would also be addressed.

New housing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Other projects in the works under Bear include housing on property south of the United Auto Workers Union Local 72 hall on Washington Road.

That development includes an 80-unit, common-corridor building for seniors, 31 direct-access, three-bedroom townhouses and three single-family residences. In July, Local 72 sold the 11-acre property to Bear Development for $1 million.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that we’d be able to start from a construction standpoint this fall,” he said.