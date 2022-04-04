The most contested races in over a decade will be decided by Kenosha County voters in Tuesday’s Spring Election

The most contested races in over a decade will be decided in Tuesday’s Spring Election, which could result in a major shift in community and school leadership.
Notably, Kenosha County voters will choose the first woman to lead county government. Samantha Kerkman and Rebecca Matoska-Mentink will face off in the first contested race for Kenosha County executive in 20 years.
The Spring Election also includes: the District 2 Court of Appeals Judge race; 13 County Board Supervisor races; 6 aldermanic races; trustee races in the villages of Pleasant Prairie and Twin Lakes; and a contested Randall town supervisor race.
Voters will also fill three seats each on the Kenosha Unified and Bristol School boards; and two seats each on the Wilmot Union High School and Riverview School boards.
Referendums will also bring people out to the polls. Pleasant Prairie and Wheatland have municipal referendums on the ballot. Bristol School, Salem School, Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School and Wheatland Center School are also making referendum requests.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Projected turnout
County Clerk Regi Bachochin said she is predicting a 27% voter turnout for the election.
“Kenosha County had 94,246 registered voters as of March 1,” Bachochin said. “Unfortunately, the average percentage of voter participation for spring elections is about one-quarter of the registered voters.”
Bachochin said she would like to see greater turnout.
“I would like to challenge Kenosha County voters to raise that average,” Bachochin said. “This Spring Election includes elected positions that have influence on how our local governments and schools will operate for the next couple years. Spring elections are where we, the voters, can elect individuals, into positions that affect our daily lives in Kenosha County.”
Early voting
As of March 31, 9,408 absentee ballot requests had been fulfilled countywide, 5,810 of those have been returned to municipal clerks and 1,158 people had already voted in-person absentee.
Bachochin reminds anyone wishing to return an absentee ballot not to use a drop box.
“Under Wisconsin law, the elector must personally mail or deliver their own absentee ballot to their municipal clerk,” Bachochin said. “Family members and friends are not permitted to deliver an absentee ballot for an elector unless explicitly authorized in the Wisconsin Statutes. Do not bring your absentee ballot to the polling place.”
All ballots must be delivered to the municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
Getting results
As with other elections, results will be updated on the county website as results are received by the municipalities.
Results will also be posted onlline at the Kenosha News website kenoshanews.com, and updated as races are finalized.
The initial results are typically received from the western end of Kenosha County. Election Day results from the polling locations are the first to be reported, followed by Central Count Absentee Ballot results from the larger municipalities.
“That is why you might see a significant change in results after the polling locations report,” Bachochin said. “An announcement will be posted to the website results page to indicate when all results have been received and counted from the various municipalities.”
Bachochin is asking residents to be patient when seeking results online.
“Voters and candidates want to see instant results after the polls close, but there is a process to follow; sometimes it is fast and other times it is slower,” Bachochin said. “Accuracy in reporting the election results is of primary importance.”
