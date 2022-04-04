 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPRING ELECTION OVERVIEW

The most contested races in over a decade will be decided by Kenosha County voters in Tuesday’s Spring Election

The most contested races in over a decade will be decided in Tuesday’s Spring Election, which could result in a major shift in community and school leadership.

Notably, Kenosha County voters will choose the first woman to lead county government. Samantha Kerkman and Rebecca Matoska-Mentink will face off in the first contested race for Kenosha County executive in 20 years.

The Spring Election also includes: the District 2 Court of Appeals Judge race; 13 County Board Supervisor races; 6 aldermanic races; trustee races in the villages of Pleasant Prairie and Twin Lakes; and a contested Randall town supervisor race.

Voters will also fill three seats each on the Kenosha Unified and Bristol School boards; and two seats each on the Wilmot Union High School and Riverview School boards.

Referendums will also bring people out to the polls. Pleasant Prairie and Wheatland have municipal referendums on the ballot. Bristol School, Salem School, Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School and Wheatland Center School are also making referendum requests.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Projected turnout

County Clerk Regi Bachochin said she is predicting a 27% voter turnout for the election.

“Kenosha County had 94,246 registered voters as of March 1,” Bachochin said. “Unfortunately, the average percentage of voter participation for spring elections is about one-quarter of the registered voters.”

Bachochin said she would like to see greater turnout.

“I would like to challenge Kenosha County voters to raise that average,” Bachochin said. “This Spring Election includes elected positions that have influence on how our local governments and schools will operate for the next couple years. Spring elections are where we, the voters, can elect individuals, into positions that affect our daily lives in Kenosha County.”

Early voting

As of March 31, 9,408 absentee ballot requests had been fulfilled countywide, 5,810 of those have been returned to municipal clerks and 1,158 people had already voted in-person absentee.

Bachochin reminds anyone wishing to return an absentee ballot not to use a drop box.

“Under Wisconsin law, the elector must personally mail or deliver their own absentee ballot to their municipal clerk,” Bachochin said. “Family members and friends are not permitted to deliver an absentee ballot for an elector unless explicitly authorized in the Wisconsin Statutes. Do not bring your absentee ballot to the polling place.”

All ballots must be delivered to the municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Getting results

As with other elections, results will be updated on the county website as results are received by the municipalities.

Results will also be posted onlline at the Kenosha News website kenoshanews.com, and updated as races are finalized.

The initial results are typically received from the western end of Kenosha County. Election Day results from the polling locations are the first to be reported, followed by Central Count Absentee Ballot results from the larger municipalities.

“That is why you might see a significant change in results after the polling locations report,” Bachochin said. “An announcement will be posted to the website results page to indicate when all results have been received and counted from the various municipalities.”

Bachochin is asking residents to be patient when seeking results online.

“Voters and candidates want to see instant results after the polls close, but there is a process to follow; sometimes it is fast and other times it is slower,” Bachochin said. “Accuracy in reporting the election results is of primary importance.”

 Jill Rozell

Referendums on Spring Ballot

  • Pleasant Prairie: The village seeks authorization to exceed the levy limit by 10.94% for fiscal year 2023 and by $1.6 million on an ongoing basis for the purpose of hiring and retaining additional police officers and fire and rescue personnel. The 2023 tax impact is estimated to be $42 per $100,000 of assessed property value.
  • Bristol School District: This district is seeking is seeking $22.3 million for a facility improvement project. The tax impact is estimated to be 30 cents per $1,000 of property value, or $60 on a $200,000 home.
  • Salem School District: Voters will see two referendums on the ballot. One seeks $18.3 million for facility improvements. The second seeks authorization to exceed the state-imposed levy limit by $1.5 million annually three-years for operating expenses. No tax increase is estimated.
  • Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District: The district seek authorization to exceed the state-imposed levy limit by up to $800,000 annually for five years. The tax increase is estimated to be 15 cents per $1,000 of property value, or $30 on a $200,000 home.
  • Wheatland Center School District: The district seeks authorization to exceed the state-imposed levy limit by up to $525,000 for four years. No tax increase is estimated.
  • Town of Wheatland: Voters will be asked if the town should appoint, rather than elect, the town clerk and town treasurer.
