Thousands of people, both audience members and performers, made a trek through snowy conditions for the 65th annual Kenosha Unified "Band-O-Rama" festival last Saturday night.

The decades-long Kenosha Unified tradition drew nearly 2,500 patrons to hear 1,500 students perform. Seating was available in the venue, and in the overflow area to view the livestream.

"The synergy that's created when you have that many kids all in one place is pretty magical," said Scott Plank, coordinator of fine arts for Kenosha Unified.

The event highlights the musical talents of students from fifth grade through seniors in high school.

"I think that the real powerful aspect of this is the fact that anybody who's attending gets to see how absolutely transformative the growth is that these kids exhibit," Plank said. "The fifth-graders get to sit there and go, 'OK, in just a few short years, I can be out there in the middle playing that level of music,' and the seniors can look back and go, 'Wow, just a few short years ago, I was over there, really kind of just figuring out how to handle this instrument that was in my hands.'"

The groups play their own music sets, but came together for the beginning of the festival to play the "Star Spangled Banner," and "Stars and Stripes Forever" at the end of the program.

The guest conductor was Scott R. Corley, interim director of bands at University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and music director of the University of Wisconsin - Madison Youth Wind Ensemble.

"We try to alternate between having somebody who's got a higher profile, or is a composer, with somebody who's a little bit more local, so that we can connect students as well who might be interested in in pursuing music after high school," Plank said. "We like to connect with Carthage, Parkside, Whitewater and Milwaukee and bring in those people as well."

The festival was different for 2023 as it had none of the COVID-19 restrictions and precautious of the previous year.

"So for many people, this is the first 'normal' Band-O-Rama in three years," Plank said.

The Kenosha Unified music festivals, which also include choral and orchestral festivals, are self-funded events.

"The only way we keep these events running for kids is through the ticket sales, and ... a 50/50 raffle," Plank said. "It's great that have that kind of community support for keeping these programs alive and well."

Band-O-Rama was the first of many music festivals this winter and spring. The Choral Festival at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th Ave., will be held Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at KUSD.edu/finearts.