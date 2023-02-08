Four Kenoshans will be brave the cold and set up camp in front of Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St., on Friday. To take place 11 a.m. Friday through Saturday at 4 p.m., the third annual Freezin' for a Reason aims to bring awareness to the needs of people who sleep outside in winter in Kenosha.

The event is also designed as a fundraiser for the ongoing operation of Grace Welcome Center, located at the same address. The Grace Welcome Center is a breakfast program that is available to the Uptown community every Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. It also operates as a food pantry on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m.

This year, the Welcome Center is asking people to bring non-perishable food donations to support the pantry and monetary donations to both support the Welcome Center's operations in 2023 as well as replace the parking lot.

People who would like to support the cause can drive up and drop off food and other donations Friday and Saturday, as well as give words of encouragement to those participating in the cold sleepover. Needed items include: jelly, syrup, pancake mix, hamburger and tuna helper, canned tuna and chicken, beef stew, mayonnaise, spaghetti sauce, soup, rice, pasta, macaroni and cheese, zero below sleeping bags, winter boots (size 11, 12, and 13) and ski gloves. The goal this year is to fill an entire room with donated food.

Close 1 of 14 FREEZIN FOR A REASON County Supervisor Andy Berg helps Jane Padlock unload a box of food during the Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church. FREEZIN FOR A REASON Alderman Dominic Ruffalo and County Supervisor Andy Berg are sleeping outside in tents during the Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church in 2019. FREEZIN FOR A REASON Alderman Dominic Ruffalo and County Supervisor Andy Berg are sleeping outside in tents during the Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church. FREEZIN FOR A REASON Alderman Dominic Ruffalo and County Supervisor Andy Berg are sleeping outside in tents during the Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church. FREEZIN FOR A REASON Alderman Dominic Ruffalo sorts through donations during the Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church. FREEZIN FOR A REASON Alderman Dominic Ruffalo, right, receives a donation from a woman during the Freezin' for a Reason event Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha. FREEZIN FOR A REASON Food and money donations are accepted during the Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church. FREEZIN FOR A REASON Alderman Dominic Ruffalo picks up donations to be brought into the building during the Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church. FREEZIN FOR A REASON Supervisor Andy Berg, left, and Alderman Dominic Ruffalo receive food donations during the Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church. FREEZIN FOR A REASON Katy Wallner, right, and Alderman Dominic Ruffalo sort through donations during the Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church. FREEZIN FOR A REASON Alderman Dominic Ruffalo, right, and Katy Wallner sort through food donations during the Freezin’ for a Reason event Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church. FREEZIN FOR A REASON Alderman Dominic Ruffalo, left, and Katy Wallner sort through food donations during the Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church. FREEZIN FOR A REASON County Supervisor Andy Berg carries donations during a previous Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church. FREEZIN FOR A REASON County Supervisor Andy Berg carries a box of perishable food down stairs to coolers during the Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church. IN PHOTOS: Freezin' for a Reason food drive in 2021 County Supervisor Andy Berg and Alderman Dominic Ruffalo on Tuesday, Jan. 19, hosted a food drive at Grace Lutheran Church, where the duo is sleeping outside for three nights as part of a fundraising effort. 1 of 14 FREEZIN FOR A REASON County Supervisor Andy Berg helps Jane Padlock unload a box of food during the Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church. FREEZIN FOR A REASON Alderman Dominic Ruffalo and County Supervisor Andy Berg are sleeping outside in tents during the Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church in 2019. FREEZIN FOR A REASON Alderman Dominic Ruffalo and County Supervisor Andy Berg are sleeping outside in tents during the Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church. FREEZIN FOR A REASON Alderman Dominic Ruffalo and County Supervisor Andy Berg are sleeping outside in tents during the Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church. FREEZIN FOR A REASON Alderman Dominic Ruffalo sorts through donations during the Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church. FREEZIN FOR A REASON Alderman Dominic Ruffalo, right, receives a donation from a woman during the Freezin' for a Reason event Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha. FREEZIN FOR A REASON Food and money donations are accepted during the Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church. FREEZIN FOR A REASON Alderman Dominic Ruffalo picks up donations to be brought into the building during the Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church. FREEZIN FOR A REASON Supervisor Andy Berg, left, and Alderman Dominic Ruffalo receive food donations during the Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church. FREEZIN FOR A REASON Katy Wallner, right, and Alderman Dominic Ruffalo sort through donations during the Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church. FREEZIN FOR A REASON Alderman Dominic Ruffalo, right, and Katy Wallner sort through food donations during the Freezin’ for a Reason event Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church. FREEZIN FOR A REASON Alderman Dominic Ruffalo, left, and Katy Wallner sort through food donations during the Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church. FREEZIN FOR A REASON County Supervisor Andy Berg carries donations during a previous Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church. FREEZIN FOR A REASON County Supervisor Andy Berg carries a box of perishable food down stairs to coolers during the Freezin' for a Reason event at Grace Lutheran Church.

Financial donations can be made to: Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Kenosha, WI 53140, or made online at:gracewelcomecenter.org/donate/

Those sleeping out this year are Rev. Jonathan Barker, Sean Krajacic, Scott O’Malley, and Denise Russell.

“Every winter we have guests come to Grace Welcome Center who are living outside or in their cars all winter and we often find people sleeping in our church courtyard,” Barker said. “It’s important to remember that not all of our neighbors have a place to stay on these cold nights."

The community to come out from 6-8 p.m. for s’mores on Friday.

County Supervisor Andy Berg created Freezin’ for a Reason as a way of helping Grace Welcome Center Pantry with food and made desperately needed repairs to Grace’s roof.