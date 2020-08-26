Third night of protests rages downtown Kenosha

A third straight night of protests and civil unrest erupted throughout Civic Center Park, centered around the Kenosha County Courthouse downtown Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, following Sunday's shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.
The law enforcement contingent was the heaviest it's been throughout the protesting, with a presence from multiple jurisdictions, along with armored vehicles and support marked from departments around the state.
A tall fence was erected in front of the courthouse, something that hadn't been there during the first two nights of protesting as the crowd repeatedly attempted to breach the courthouse, setting a ground-level room on fire at one point late Sunday night.
As the sun went down Tuesday evening, a large crowd gathered off the southwest corner of Civic Center Park as several leaders galvanized protesters with their demands via megaphone. Among other topics, those speeches focused on equitable economic and job treatment for Black citizens, as well as calling for Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley to act swiftly to bring the officers involved in Blake's shooting to justice.
"They should be held accountable. ... We want to see all three arrested," one of that group's leaders said. "Until we get that, we're going to be at it every day. We're hoping we have the support of the whole town and city."
He also said a tribute to Blake, which will include protestors laying down in 52nd Street for seven minutes, will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday and denounced the violence and destruction that marked the first two nights of protesting.
"Everybody that's tearing it down is not from our city and our town," the man said. "We want people to know that. We've got to try to stop that. We're trying to do this the right way. So please, do not think that's our city and our town."
As darkness set in, the courthouse once again became the flagship of the unrest, with law enforcement officers standing defense and protesters queueing up in Civic Center Park and across 10th Avenue. At one point, a large contingent of officers in riot gear streamed out of the courthouse to stand guard behind the fence, while other officers at different times made their entry from the north down 10th Avenue and from the west up 56th Street.
The cat-and-mouse game between the protesters and the police followed the same pattern as it did much of Monday night. The protesters would slowly creep up to the fence line and throw objects, including fireworks, at the police. At one point, a colorful, loud explosive went off right at the feet of an officer on the steps of the courthouse.
Using tear gas, paintballs, rubber bullets and a piercing long range acoustic device, the officers repelled the protesters. The crowd attempted to knock over the fence at one point, shaking it wildly, but it was buttressed strongly against the curb and stayed up.
Several protesters got as close to the officers as they could, including one woman wearing a neon pink shirt and defiantly holding a sign through the tear gas and the chaos. Two fireworks that came from the crowd in the park, however, exploded almost right on top of the woman, and eventually several officers in riot gear escorted her away to safety and let her go.
Eventually, the police officers began to mobilize, as they crept out from behind the fence and formed a perimeter around Civic Center Park. Along with armored vehicles, they slowly but surely forced the protesters out of the park to the south.
The protesters then reconvened in and around Sheridan Road, and the police took to the road to keep moving them south. The police repeatedly warned the protesters, issuing a "lawful order" to disperse, telling people to go home and also encouraging citizens to record the scene from the side of the road.
At one point north of 60th Street, the protesters and the police came almost nose-to-riot shield. The protesters chanted things like "Black Lives Matter" and "Hands Up, Don't Shoot" and laid down in Sheridan Road as the police told them to move.
After a while, the protesters relented and most peacefully moved to the side of Sheridan Road and made way for the police to continue south. At one point, the protesters clashed with a group of arms-bearing citizens camped out at the Ultimate gas station on the corner of 60th Street and Sheridan.
As Tuesday night moved into Wednesday morning, the crowd of protesters seemed to slowly dwindle. Some debris was thrown at the police, who effectively used tear gas and rubber bullets to move south and secure the area going all the way back to Civic Center Park and the courthouse.
A couple small fires were ignited in the area, but nothing appeared significant. Some windows of buildings and cars along Sheridan were smashed, too.
But it seemed like the night might have been winding down when gun shots cracked through the air sometime after midnight and terror spread through the remaining citizens.
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
