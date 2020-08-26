Third night of protests rages downtown Kenosha

He also said a tribute to Blake, which will include protestors laying down in 52nd Street for seven minutes, will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday and denounced the violence and destruction that marked the first two nights of protesting.

"Everybody that's tearing it down is not from our city and our town," the man said. "We want people to know that. We've got to try to stop that. We're trying to do this the right way. So please, do not think that's our city and our town."

As darkness set in, the courthouse once again became the flagship of the unrest, with law enforcement officers standing defense and protesters queueing up in Civic Center Park and across 10th Avenue. At one point, a large contingent of officers in riot gear streamed out of the courthouse to stand guard behind the fence, while other officers at different times made their entry from the north down 10th Avenue and from the west up 56th Street.

The cat-and-mouse game between the protesters and the police followed the same pattern as it did much of Monday night. The protesters would slowly creep up to the fence line and throw objects, including fireworks, at the police. At one point, a colorful, loud explosive went off right at the feet of an officer on the steps of the courthouse.