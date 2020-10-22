Three injured in two-car collision at Sheridan Road and Highway A

SOMERS – Three people were injured in a two-car collision at Sheridan Road and Highway A Thursday.

Somers Fire and Rescue responded to the accident at about 3:30 p.m. transporting two people to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital and another person to Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital, according to Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson. Wilkinson said the injuries for all three were considered serious.

“We transported three people from (the accident scene) with various injuries,” he said. “I’m hoping not life-threatening.”

Wilkinson said there was “heavy damage” to the vehicles. It was not immediately known which direction they were traveling. Authorities closed the southbound lanes of Sheridan Road, leaving one northbound lane open for about an hour, as they worked to investigate the accident and clear the scene.

