 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three injured in two-car collision at Sheridan Road and Highway A
View Comments
alert top story

Three injured in two-car collision at Sheridan Road and Highway A

{{featured_button_text}}
somers fire department logo

SOMERS – Three people were injured in a two-car collision at Sheridan Road and Highway A Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Somers Fire and Rescue responded to the accident at about 3:30 p.m. transporting two people to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital and another person to Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital, according to Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson. Wilkinson said the injuries for all three were considered serious.

“We transported three people from (the accident scene) with various injuries,” he said. “I’m hoping not life-threatening.”

Wilkinson said there was “heavy damage” to the vehicles. It was not immediately known which direction they were traveling. Authorities closed the southbound lanes of Sheridan Road, leaving one northbound lane open for about an hour, as they worked to investigate the accident and clear the scene.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Colorado wildfire explodes in size

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert