The president of the School Board of the Kenosha Unified School District has scheduled a virtual special school board meeting Thursday at 5 p.m. The meeting can be viewed via the district’s live steam.

The purpose of this meeting is to hear views and comments by the public, as well as interview candidates to fill vacant school board seat. A planned meeting on Monday on the same topic was never called to order due to disruptions by members of the audience who refused to remove signs they were carrying that suggest support for a candidate whose term will soon expire due to a board clerical error.

According to the notice from KUSD:

A virtual option for views and comments by the public is available at KUSD Regular and Special School Board meetings via Google Meet, which requires users to have the Google browser installed.

Virtual speakers may sign up by calling the Superintendent’s office at 262-359-6172.

All requests to speak virtually must be received no later than 3 p.m. on Thursday. Virtual speakers will be sent a link to the Google Meet shortly after the 3 p.m. deadline to sign up to speak.

All virtual speakers should ensure proper working order of their microphone and webcam prior to joining the meeting. Virtual speakers will be placed in a virtual waiting room, and then granted access approximately 5 minutes before their turn to speak. All speakers will granted 3 minutes to speak. Microphones will be muted after the 3 minute mark. Chat options will not be available for the virtual session.

Once in the Google Meet, speakers should keep microphones muted and cameras off until the Board president notifies them of their turn to speak. Once the person is done speaking, they will be removed from the meeting and may watch the remainder of the Board meeting at youtube.com/kenoshaschools.