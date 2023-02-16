The Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday has been cancelled for safety reasons due to inclement weather, according to a notice released Thursday afternoon.

Items on the cancelled agenda included: discussion of the Feb. 8 listening session; January Housing Summit at Shalom Center; discussion of housing strategies and procedures; March 2023 report to Executive Committee; discussion of two commission vacancies; Kenosha Action Roadmap to Inclusion, Equality & Equity Report.