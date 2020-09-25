Tie vote kills motion to increase size of Wheatland Town Board

A motion to increase the size of the Wheatland Town Board from three to five members, made by resident Diane Grenus at the town Annual Meeting Wednesday, failed by a tie vote of 29-29.
The ability of residents to make and vote on issues from the floor is unique to town government and reserved for the Annual Meeting, typically held in towns throughout Wisconsin in April.
This year, many towns chose to postpone the Annual Meeting due to the Safer at Home order that was in place in April, which was overturned in May by the state Supreme Court.
Grenus said she made the motion because the inability of two board members to discuss a topic without it constituting a quorum prevents issues from being resolved in a timely manner and five-member board would allow for representation by a greater cross-section of the community
Earlier in the year Grenus circulated a petition to quantify support for the idea, which garnered more than 70 signatures.
Residents JoAnn Nelson and Randy Ebertowski also spoke in favor of the change because it would increase diversity.
In Kenosha County, Wheatland, Brighton, Paris and Somers have three-member boards. The town of Randall is the only town with a five-member board. Bristol and Salem, prior to incorporation into villages, had five-member boards.
Those who supported maintaining a three-member board said after the vote they did not feel it was right for such a small number of residents to make that important of a decision on behalf of the entire town.
One resident expressed concern moving to a five-member board could lead to issues being discussed in secret rather than in open forum, and “backdoor decision making” via a walking quorum.
According to the state Department of Justice, “a walking quorum is a series of gatherings among separate groups of members of a governmental body, each less than quorum size, who agree, tacitly or explicitly, to act uniformly in sufficient number” to reach a pre-determined outcome.
Such action could render a publicly-held meeting a mere formality. That series of meetings need not be face-to-face.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has commented that any attempt to avoid the appearance of a meeting through the use of a walking quorum is subject to prosecution under the open meetings law.
According to a spokesperson from the DOJ, the suggestion by Grenus that two board members could meet to work on issues would not be a walking quorum because it would lack “the element of agreement among members of a body to act uniformly in sufficient numbers to reach a quorum.”
For others, the issue came down to money. Grenus said board salaries could be lowered so the total compensation would not increase.
However, town attorney Jeffrey Davison said board salaries are tied to the position and cannot be lowered in the middle of a term.
The town chairman is paid $9,000 and supervisors are paid $5,000 annually. Increasing to a five-member board could potentially increase total annual board compensation from $19,000 to $29,000. This does not include any mileage or allowable expense reimbursement.
Had the motion passed, the board would have been charged with determining how the terms would be staggered and if they would be numbered seats or filled at-large.
