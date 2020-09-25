Tie vote kills motion to increase size of Wheatland Town Board

Those who supported maintaining a three-member board said after the vote they did not feel it was right for such a small number of residents to make that important of a decision on behalf of the entire town.

One resident expressed concern moving to a five-member board could lead to issues being discussed in secret rather than in open forum, and “backdoor decision making” via a walking quorum.

According to the state Department of Justice, “a walking quorum is a series of gatherings among separate groups of members of a governmental body, each less than quorum size, who agree, tacitly or explicitly, to act uniformly in sufficient number” to reach a pre-determined outcome.

Such action could render a publicly-held meeting a mere formality. That series of meetings need not be face-to-face.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has commented that any attempt to avoid the appearance of a meeting through the use of a walking quorum is subject to prosecution under the open meetings law.

According to a spokesperson from the DOJ, the suggestion by Grenus that two board members could meet to work on issues would not be a walking quorum because it would lack “the element of agreement among members of a body to act uniformly in sufficient numbers to reach a quorum.”