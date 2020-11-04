Tired city clerk reports smooth election

Nobody could blame Kenosha City Clerk Matt Krauter or his staff if they were moving around a bit slowly Wednesday morning.
An election day that seemingly never would end the night — and into the morning — before has a way of taking the pep out of a person's step.
But that sleep deprivation aside, Krauter said just about everything in the process during a historic Presidential election that drew record voters — and as of Wednesday afternoon still hadn't reached an official conclusion and may not yet for several days — went quite smoothly.
That, of course, was the plan from the start.
"Things went very well," Krauter said. "We followed the process, and obviously, we had a record number of early and absentee votes, over 30,000. That number was double that of the past max number of absentee votes. It was twice as many to process on that end, whereas the polls were lighter.
"Nothing unusual at the polls (Tuesday). Everyone was doing what they needed to do as a citizen, and that was good to see."
Prior to Election Day, Krauter said the city purchased three new polling machines to help keep pace with the demand.
But as is the case with anything new, there were some expected hurdles that had to be overcome, he said.
"It went very well, but obviously, the first time with any new equipment, there's some kinks to work out," Krauter said. "We were lucky to have the equipment, but as the same token, we learned a lot."
Support Local Journalism
Kenosha has roughly 53,000 registered voters, and Krauter said the turnout surpassed 80% — which is a huge number and one that speaks well to the interest in the races on the ballot, he said.
"We should be very proud, all of us," Krauter said. "I think that speaks volumes of just the interest in the election and the process and also all the organizations, no matter which one, which political entity, just getting out the vote and getting their constituents to get involved and make their voice heard."
Looking forward
It seems safe to say that early voting, both in person and by absentee, may be a trend that continues down the road, so Krauter and his staff will need to keep adjusting how they handle that, he said.
From an execution standpoint, there are still things that can be learned with new machines.
"I see the early and the absentee voting being strong again in the future," Krauter said. "We'd like to get some more experience with the new equipment."
From a wish-list perspective, Krauter said he hopes the state law that restricts municipalities from starting the early counting process until election day can be looked at by the Legislature.
Having to wait delayed the final results until almost 4 a.m. Wednesday, and Krauter said he didn't get home until an hour after that.
"I agree with the mayor, that we would like to see some action to allow municipalities to start counting sooner and just give us a little more time," Krauter said. "Not that we couldn't handle it. We got the job done, but rushing is never good in any situation.
"It's not that we rushed, but we had to start and finish (Tuesday)."
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY Lead
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
US Elections 2020 Trump Kenosha
US Elections 2020 Trump Kenosha
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
US Elections 2020 Trump Kenosha
Election 2020 The Day in Photos
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!