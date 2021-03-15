Today's events for March 15

Beware the Ides of March ... Today is Brutus Day, the date on which Julius Caesar was assassinated in Rome by his former allies, including Marcus Brutus. It is said that on the Ides of March the sea succumbs to chaos and the full moon brings high tides. Oh, please be careful out there!

While in-person events are on hold, UW-Parkside’s music and theater faculty members are hosting live streaming theater and music events. On “Melodious Mondays,” the music department hosts a series of live stream interviews and music. Tonight’s program features Kenosha native David Mason, who was just named the school’s Howard Brown Visiting Artist-in-Residence. Mason is a Kenosha native and principal viola with the Japan Philharmonic Orchestra. Mason will give a short concert tonight. The public can view the concert at 7 p.m. For a link to the free live stream, go to visit uwp.edu/rita.

Also, the UW-Parkside Fine Arts Gallery is hosting “Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists,” on display online through April 22. This exhibition features new works by Alyssa Krause, Daniel McCullogh and LaNia Sproles. For more information on events at The Rita, visit uwp.edu/rita.

