Today's events for Sunday, March 14

Have a slice of apple, peach or blueberry pie today. Yes, it’s Pi Day. Enjoy! Pi is the symbol for the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 because Pi = 3.1415926535 … if you can go further than that, we will buy you a slice!

Looking to get out of the house today? Visit the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., which has a new display, featuring nine solo exhibitions with a variety of work by Wisconsin artists. Masks are required. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

An Acoustic Open Mic with Brent Mitchell runs noon to 4 p.m. today at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. Admission is free.

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open for business. New this week is the drama “The Father.” Anthony Hopkins stars as an aging father who refuses all assistance from his daughter. (Rated PG-13). For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

Tune in tonight: Trevor Noah hosts the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. Look for appearance by and performances from Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Chris Martin, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift. (7 p.m., CBS)

