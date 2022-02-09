Today's events for Wednesday, Feb. 9

It’s Pizza Day! With so many toppings to choose from, it’s a snap to graze on pizza for 24 hours. Remember: Never skimp on the cheese.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program focuses on pangolins (also known as scaly anteaters). This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Head outside for some exercise at the City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink. The rink is in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, at 52nd Street and the harbor. And, as long as the weather’s cold enough, you can still see some Snow Daze ice sculptures in the park near the skating rink. More sculptures can be found outside businesses in the Downtown area. The skating rink is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Skating is free.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

