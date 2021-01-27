Today's events (Jan. 27, 2021)

It’s Chocolate Cake Day, which means it’s perfectly acceptable to eat chocolate cake all day long. You can start with chocolate pancakes in the morning, chocolate cupcakes at lunch and, for dinner, a big old slice of chocolate cake for dessert. Or, for your entree. Your choice.

With fresh snow on the ground, it’s a great time to get out and enjoy this winter wonderland. There are plenty of places to cross-country ski or take out the sled and go sliding. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

Tune in tonight: Based on a comic, the new sci-fi dramedy “Resident Alien” tells the story of an extraterrestrial (Alan Tudyk) who crash-lands near a small town in Colorado and passes himself off as a human doctor. He tries to keep a low profile, but complications arise when he is called on to help solve a murder. (9 p.m., Syfy).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.