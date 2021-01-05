Today's events (Jan. 6, 2021)

Happy Cuddle Up Day! If you just got out of bed, get back under the covers (just take this newspaper with you). Or, if you have to go to work today, plan to be home later this evening to cuddle up with loved ones. One of the best ways to stay warm is with a “three-dog night,” a night so cold it takes cuddling up to three dogs to stay warm.

If you don’t mind the cold, head out to a local hill for some sledding action. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; a wide, sloping hill just north of St. Peter Catholic Church, off of 30th Avenue at 21st Street; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Fox River Park features a hard-packed, banked sledding “chute” that makes for a fast ride down the hill. Snowboarders like this hill, too. There are also cross-country skiing trails in the park. And probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.