Tom Tiffany heading to Washington after win last week

Tom Tiffany, a state senator endorsed by President Donald Trump, easily won a special congressional election last week in a heavily conservative, rural Wisconsin district and is heading to Washington.

Tiffany’s win over Democrat Tricia Zunker in northern Wisconsin’s 7th District comes in the state’s second election amid the coronavirus pandemic the past five weeks. Tiffany will replace former reality TV star Sean Duffy, a Republican who retired in September. The district has been vacant since Duffy’s retirement.

Trump won Wisconsin by less than a point, but carried the district by 20 points in 2016. Tiffany’s win over Zunker was about 6 points less than that, based on preliminary results. Tiffany rejected Democrats’ argument that the smaller margin was a sign that Trump’s support was waning.

“Any time you lose by 14 points, I don’t think that’s a moral victory,” Tiffany said. “This is a decisive victory here.”

The win is in a district that Trump will need to once again win big if he hopes to again carry Wisconsin, a state he won by less than a point in 2016. Tiffany’s big victory also helps to erase the taste of a loss by a conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice in last month’s election, a race that boosted Democrats’ confidence.