Town of Randall mill rate down over 50% from 2021 rate

The Town of Randall town board has approved a $0.51 mill rate per $1,000 assessed value for 2022 taxes payable in 2023.

The rate is a 54.74% drop compared to the 2021 mill rate of $1.36 per $1,000 of assessed value.

The tax levy will also see a decrease of $400,009. The levy for 2022 taxes payable in 2023 is $330,765. Last year's levy was $730, 774

Town Chairman Bob Stoll said the decrease came about due to retiring debt obligations.

"The old debt service was a combination of a couple different things that were all refinanced 10 years ago," Stoll said. "They were all refinanced under general obligation bond offering, and that's what has matured and been paid off.

Stoll added that future projects will require new debt obligations for the town: "So it'll be a one year blip down and then it'll be back up again. It won't be as much."

Stoll said the refinanced debt that was paid off was money used for road construction and partial payment for a fire truck.

The town will face new debt next year for rebuilding the roads in the Blackhawks subdivision.

Other notable changes to the budget are changes in trash and yard waste collection.

Stoll said the town has contracted Johns Disposal to conduct bulk trash pickup for three to four items once per week. Johns will also conduct yard waste pickup for residents who request the service, and will bill the residents receiving services directly.

"The only people that really want yard waste pickup are the ones that are in the higher density subdivisions," Stoll said. "what we negotiated with John's is that they will take it and they will bill at favorable rates. They will bill each individual that wants to take advantage of it so the rest of the town isn't subsidizing yard waste services when they're not using it."

Last year's trash collection budgeted cost was $163,128. The 2023 budgeted cost is $260,800.

"The cost went up in comparison to what we have been paying," Stoll said. "But the services that are available are much greater."