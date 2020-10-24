Tremper boys volleyball team wins regional title

The third-seeded Tremper boys volleyball team posted a 25-20, 25-27, 25-19, 25-23 victory at sixth-seeded Wilmot in a WIAA regional final on Friday night.

The Trojans advance to the sectional semifinals for another shot at second-seeded Indian Trail, which received a forfeit win over seventh-seeded Bradford on Friday, at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Hawks beat the Trojans twice during the regular season in winning the Southeast Conference title, but now Tremper gets another chance.

The winner advances to the sectional finals to play the winner of Tuesday's sectional semifinal match between fourth-seeded Burlington and top-seeded Central in Paddock Lake.

"We came out strong in the first game but shot ourselves in the foot dropping the second set," Tremper coach Justice Morgan said of Friday's win. "We made mental errors that Wilmot was able to take advantage of and keep it close. We fought hard to overcome the shift in momentum and came out with the victory.

"We face Indian Trail once again Tuesday night, and we're ready to put an end to our losing streak against them. We won't accept defeat a third time, simple as that.