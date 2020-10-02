Tremper Football Preview: Zalokar gets to work with Trojans

Zalokar is a 2003 Tremper graduate who played on the 2001 team that under Matrise was the WIAA Division-1 state runner-up.

“It’s going to be a great experience to actually have Friday nights under the lights this season,” Zalokar said. “We didn’t know if that was going to happen, and it’s going to be something special to go play your crosstown rivals in your very first game.

“I am definitely excited. It’s an interesting combination of nervous and excited. I just want to go out there and have us do a good job.”

Zalokar’s job won’t be easy for a program that finished in last place at 1-6 in the SEC (2-7 overall) last season and hasn’t qualified for the playoffs since 2010.

The Trojans are inexperienced along the offensive and defensive lines, which will be a challenge to overcome in the physical SEC, but they do have some intriguing and experienced playmakers at the skill positions.

That starts under center with the return of senior quarterback Ryan McGonegle. He attempted all but three of the Trojans’ passes last season, and he ranked third in the county with 1,350 passing yards to go with eight touchdowns.

McGonegle was voted one of four team captains this week.