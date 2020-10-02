Tremper Football Preview: Zalokar gets to work with Trojans

Like every team in the state, the Tremper football team had to wait weeks and weeks before the WIAA and local school districts finally gave teams the go-ahead to play.
And then the Trojans had to wait some more.
While everyone else began their seasons last week, Tremper had to wait one more week to play. Since only five teams are competing in the Southeast Conference this season, each team has four regular-season games plus a bye week. Tremper’s bye happened to be Week 1.
Which means that first-year Tremper head coach Colin Zalokar and his charges are eager to hit the field, which they’ll finally do when they play the 60th edition of the crosstown rivalry against Bradford on Friday night at Ameche Field.
“They’re champing at the bit,” Zalokar said. “It’s kind of a double-edged sword. We got an extra week to prepare, but at the same time, going four weeks just against yourself — which is what we’ve been doing — is a little bit of a grind. We’re just excited to get out there and play somebody in a different-colored jersey.”
It’ll mark Zalokar’s first game as Tremper’s permanent head coach, but not the first time he’s been the head man on the Trojans’ sideline. He’s been an assistant coach and a strength and conditioning coordinator with the program and in 2014 served as interim head coach when then-head coach Frank Matrise Jr. was sidelined after back surgery.
Zalokar is a 2003 Tremper graduate who played on the 2001 team that under Matrise was the WIAA Division-1 state runner-up.
“It’s going to be a great experience to actually have Friday nights under the lights this season,” Zalokar said. “We didn’t know if that was going to happen, and it’s going to be something special to go play your crosstown rivals in your very first game.
“I am definitely excited. It’s an interesting combination of nervous and excited. I just want to go out there and have us do a good job.”
Zalokar’s job won’t be easy for a program that finished in last place at 1-6 in the SEC (2-7 overall) last season and hasn’t qualified for the playoffs since 2010.
The Trojans are inexperienced along the offensive and defensive lines, which will be a challenge to overcome in the physical SEC, but they do have some intriguing and experienced playmakers at the skill positions.
That starts under center with the return of senior quarterback Ryan McGonegle. He attempted all but three of the Trojans’ passes last season, and he ranked third in the county with 1,350 passing yards to go with eight touchdowns.
McGonegle was voted one of four team captains this week.
“He’s one of those kids who goes out there every day, puts in the work, just exemplifies what we want all the kids on our team to be,” Zalokar said. “Which is just, you’re focused, you put in the work in practice, and you hope that pays off when you get to the game. He’s just been a great leader to a lot of the younger kids.
“All the new challenges we’re facing this year and me being a first-year head coach, it’s been nice having a kid who puts up a great example for everybody else for me to go ahead and lean on.”
Tremper will feature a one-two punch in the backfield of a between-the-tackles runner in senior Xavier Goetzinger and a shifty runner in senior Jordan Uribe.
Goetzinger had a strong sophomore season before missing all of last season after being injured during the Trojans’ scrimmage. Uribe, meanwhile, rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown in 2019.
At receiver, the Trojans also return experience in physical 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior Jake Korbakes and speedy 5-9, 155-pound senior Tyler Santi, who caught 25 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown last season and also returned a kickoff for a score.
Sophomore Deszmund White provides a talented youngster in the receiving core, while senior Preston Chamberlain — a basketball player who did not play football last season — will also give McGonegle a target.
Trying to create time and space for that talent will be an inexperienced offensive line that features just one senior starter in 6-0, 240-pound Wil Sanders, a team captain.
“He’s been a really good leader, a guy that all of those younger offensive linemen can really lean on,” Zalokar said.
The defensive line is also inexperienced, with returning starter and senior Justin Rhodes moving from the offensive line to the defensive front.
“He’s a kid who’s made the switch really well,” Zalokar said. “He understood that it’s out of his experience, but he’s doing it because it’s what we need him to do to help the team to put us in the best position to win games.
“He’s been a great leader for all those young guys and has done a really good job for us holding down the trenches. He’s somebody that we’re definitely going to lean on on that defensive line.”
The Trojans also feature a pair of leaders behind the line in senior middle linebacker Mitchel Schwartz and senior defensive back Michael Dinaso, both team captains.
Schwartz had 41 tackles, including two for loss, and an interception last season.
“He really is the captain of the defense, making all the calls, making all the communications and adjustments,” Zalokar said.
One area where the Trojans do have massive experience is in their assistant coaching staff. Among those helping Zalokar are Jim Camerota, Scott Steger and Jeremy Sowma, all veterans who’ve coached with successful county programs over the years.
Zalokar was named the head coach in mid-March, and the school closed two days later due to COVID-19, so one of his first orders of business was to reach out to veteran coaches. He hopes they’ll help the staff’s younger coaches learn and develop, just like the players.
“I’m from Kenosha,” Zalokar said. “I know a lot of these guys, I’ve coached against these guys. I have a ton of respect for them. I wanted to make bringing in experienced guys a priority.
“... I wanted to bring in guys that were experienced that (the younger coaches) could learn from, guys that had those deep postseason runs and know what it takes to get there.”
Like every other team, the Trojans have had to adapt to new procedures to help lessen the chances of spreading COVID, and Zalokar praised his players for their efforts. He also pointed out that everyone is excited to have a limited amount of fans at Ameche Field on Friday, something the KUSD School Board approved this week.
It’s all part of what Zalokar hopes will be a program turnaround to the glory days, like when he played in the early 2000s under Matrise and when the Trojans won WIAA Division-1 state titles in 1979, 1980 and 1991 under Ron Davies.
Tremper hasn’t had a winning overall record since 2014, going a combined 11-35 over the last five seasons, so Zalokar knows a turnaround won’t happen overnight.
“We’re not going to stop bad habits on a dime and go in the right direction,” he said. “It’s kind of like a cruise liner. You’ve got to take that slow turn. We’re just trying to change that every day, and every day it’s getting a little bit better.
“At the end of the day, I want to give these kids a good experience. I want to give those seniors that are good kids, that have been in this program and maybe experienced some bad times, I want to give them the absolute best experience they can. It’s going to be a very different experience, but trust me, they just want to go out and play football.
“I want to be able on a week-to-week basis give them that best experience we can, go out there and play the best game we can, and at the end of the year we’ll see where we’re at.”
