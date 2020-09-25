Tremper girls soccer wins academic award again

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the 22nd consecutive year, the Tremper girls soccer team was awarded the United Soccer Coaches Association Academic All-American Award.

Announced on Thursday, the United Soccer Coaches Association presents the award to student-athletes at the high school and collegiate levels to recognize exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2019-20 academic year.

The Trojans posted a team grade-point average of 3.38.

By winning the award again, Tremper is now one of just two teams — along with Waukesha Catholic Memorial — to receive the award every year it's been given.

This year, a total of 286 high school teams (112 boys, 174 girls) and 889 college teams (333 men, 556 women) were honored with the Team Academic Award.

The 2019-20 Tremper girls team was comprised of Tabitha Schaver, Celeste Chapa, Savannah Weichers, Megan Leadingham, Mia Crabtree, Natalia Chapa, Kara Clark, Anna Hamm, Chloe Geryol, Melina Flores, Haley Leadingham, Grace Melichar, Mikayla Crane, Alianna Herrera, Katie Ver Hagen, Lauren McKeon, Audri Allen, Madison Kasianowicz, Megan Jankowski, Brooke Clements, Kallista Street, Josalyn Ramos, McKenna Bredek and Josie Olsen.