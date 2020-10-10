Tremper on wrong end of rout

The wind was blowing fiercely at Ameche Field during much of Friday’s Southeast Conference game between Tremper and visiting Franklin, but the balmy air betrayed the fact that Halloween is three weeks away.
Though the game-time temperature was a too-good-to-be-true 76 degrees, the proceedings turned into a night of horrors for the Trojans and the sparse scattering of onlookers allowed to attend.
With the aid of a 23-mile-an-hour wind at their backs and a spate of early Tremper miscue, the powerhouse Sabers (3-0 SEC and overall) jumped out to an insurmountable 30-0 first-quarter lead on their way to a landslide 50-0 victory.
While very little went wrong for Franklin, ranked No. 2 in both the Division-1 coaches and AP Large Division state polls, almost nothing went right for the rebuilding Trojans, who lost the coin flip and went three-and-out on their first four possessions, netting just 21 yards in the process.
“They were spotted a lot,” said first-year Tremper coach Colin Zalokar, whose team was outgained 390-98 and fell to 0-2 this season after opening with a bye and a 30-13 home loss a week ago to crosstown rival Bradford. “They’re a very good team, and they certainly took advantage of what we gave ‘em.
“When we come out with low energy and we come out with ‘mis-execution,’ it ultimately starts with me.”
After gaining just a single yard on three plays on their opening series, the Trojans surrendered optimal field position to their guests when senior Jake Korbakes, who averaged just 20.5 yards on four first-quarter punts (28.5 yards on eight kicks overall) into the stiff wind, had one slide off his leg and squib out of bounds eight yards downfield at the Tremper 19-yard line.
From there, it took the Sabers seven plays to take the lead on a 1-yard run off left tackle by junior halfback Tanner Rivard (five carries, 43 yards, two TDs), giving them a 6-0 lead when Tremper blocked the extra-point attempt of Luke Cool.
The Trojans misfired again on their next series, giving the ball back to Franklin after three plays and another wind-battered punt by Korbakes that this time traveled just nine yards to the Tremper 38.
On the very next play, the Sabers displayed their considerable aerial might when standout junior quarterback Myles Burkett (23-of-32 for 270 yards and three TDs) found senior receiver Dyson Klubertanz (two catches, 52 yards) streaking down the middle of the field wide open and hit him in stride to extend their lead to 13-0.
Three more short fields — Franklin started their next three series at their 46, the Tremper 29 and the Tremper 41 — enabled the Sabers to extend their advantage to 30-0 after the first 12 minutes, capped by an impressive 42-yard kick from Cool that would have easily cleared the crossbar from 55 yards as the quarter closed.
“We’ve got a lot to fix,” said Zalokar, whose team next week heads to Oak Creek (1-1), which fell at home to Bradford, 35-20, on Friday night. “This is a program that’s got to turn a lot of things around, and it’s not gonna happen overnight. I will say nicely that there’s a lot of things that we need to work on, and it’s not one thing.”
