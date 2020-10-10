Tremper on wrong end of rout

After gaining just a single yard on three plays on their opening series, the Trojans surrendered optimal field position to their guests when senior Jake Korbakes, who averaged just 20.5 yards on four first-quarter punts (28.5 yards on eight kicks overall) into the stiff wind, had one slide off his leg and squib out of bounds eight yards downfield at the Tremper 19-yard line.

From there, it took the Sabers seven plays to take the lead on a 1-yard run off left tackle by junior halfback Tanner Rivard (five carries, 43 yards, two TDs), giving them a 6-0 lead when Tremper blocked the extra-point attempt of Luke Cool.

The Trojans misfired again on their next series, giving the ball back to Franklin after three plays and another wind-battered punt by Korbakes that this time traveled just nine yards to the Tremper 38.

On the very next play, the Sabers displayed their considerable aerial might when standout junior quarterback Myles Burkett (23-of-32 for 270 yards and three TDs) found senior receiver Dyson Klubertanz (two catches, 52 yards) streaking down the middle of the field wide open and hit him in stride to extend their lead to 13-0.