Trifinity envisions business growth in Kenosha County

That’s when Merlo said he knew he had to go; employee safety was his concern, and he wanted to ensure it.

As it turned out, the Zilber Property Group had just what Trifinity needed — a 250,048-square-foot facility it had built on speculation in the Business Park of Kenosha.

For him, the grass across the Illinois border is definitely greener. He would be the sole occupant of a new facility with technical, safety and utility advancements. Moreover, it had plenty of space to grow and could handle automation to provide allow for quick delivery schedules.

Trifinity and its 61 employees are now doing business at 5312 104th Ave., adjacent to Kenall Manufacturing and across the road from the Kenosha regional Airport.

Close proximity to the airport is important for future plans, as the airport offers an opportunity for customs warehousing for other companies.

The relocation has already netted Trifinity some big savings. Merlo estimated his workers’ compensation cost will be reduced by 50 percent. Other insurance costs will be 16.5 percent less, he said.

There’s also a big savings on utilities. And taxes will be lower than what they were in Illinois.