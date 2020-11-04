Trump loses Wisconsin but wins in Kenosha County for the second time

Kerkman said separately that she believed that both Trump’s two visits to Kenosha during the campaign and residents’ fear over rioting in the city were major factors in Trump’s win in the county.

“I think the civil unrest, public safety was a large part of it,” Kerkman said, saying the issue came up often when she was talking to her constituents.

She said voters were also motivated by Trump’s rallies here, including making Kenosha one of his last stops of the campaign on Monday.

“The president came," Kerkman. "He showed he cared, that was a huge part of it. Our area was in crisis and he came.”

While Trump’s rallies were well attended, he was also criticized for holding large public events while Wisconsin was having one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the United States.

Biden also visited the city, but as he had throughout the campaign, he avoided holding large group rallies because of the COVID-19 pandemic, meeting instead with a small group of people in a listening session at an Uptown church.

Presidential elections different