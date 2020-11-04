Trump loses Wisconsin but wins in Kenosha County for the second time

In 2016, Donald Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win Kenosha County in 44 years, beating Hillary Clinton by just 250 votes on his way to a narrow victory in Wisconsin that helped secure his presidency.
On Tuesday, Trump may have lost Wisconsin, but he solidified his support in Kenosha County.
In the unofficial vote count here, Trump won nearly 51% of the vote in the county, with 44,972 votes. Biden had 42,191 votes in the county.
About 70% of voting-age residents in the county cast ballots in the election.
Biden won the majority of voters in the city of Kenosha, a margin that helped put him over the top statewide. In the city, 26,158 votes were cast for Biden, compared to 19,566 for Trump. But the loss in the countywide total was a blow to local Democrats who hoped to return the county to the more liberal results of the past.
City-county split
With about 170,000 residents, nearly 100,000 of those living in the city of Kenosha, the county has always been split between city voters who tend to vote Democratic and those more rural and suburban communities west of Interstate 94 that tend to have heavy Republican turnout.
Party leaders in both areas worked hard to turn out the vote, and turnout numbers were high, as they were around the country.
“It was unreal,” said Amy Klemko, the longtime clerk in the village of Bristol.
Klemko estimated turnout in the village was about 89% of registered voters, saying the village of about 5,000 people had 3,344 people vote in the election. She said Trump beat Biden by about two-to-one in the village.
“Trump doubled the votes of Biden in each ward,” Klemko said.
Statewide, turnout among voting-age residents was 72.5%.
Voters galvanized
Two longtime legislators — State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Kenosha, and Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes — both ran unopposed in the election. And while they come from separate sides of the aisle, they both had similar takes on the county results.
“My urban district went for Biden, I think it’s important to point that out. And my two Kenosha County representatives were both re-elected,” Wirch said.
But he said Trump’s visits to Kenosha and the unrest and rioting in the city following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer both had an impact.
“I think the presidential visits were a factor in that vote increase," Wirch said. "And also the violence we had in the city of Kenosha. I think both of those factors probably helped in the Republican vote."
Kerkman said separately that she believed that both Trump’s two visits to Kenosha during the campaign and residents’ fear over rioting in the city were major factors in Trump’s win in the county.
“I think the civil unrest, public safety was a large part of it,” Kerkman said, saying the issue came up often when she was talking to her constituents.
She said voters were also motivated by Trump’s rallies here, including making Kenosha one of his last stops of the campaign on Monday.
“The president came," Kerkman. "He showed he cared, that was a huge part of it. Our area was in crisis and he came.”
While Trump’s rallies were well attended, he was also criticized for holding large public events while Wisconsin was having one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the United States.
Biden also visited the city, but as he had throughout the campaign, he avoided holding large group rallies because of the COVID-19 pandemic, meeting instead with a small group of people in a listening session at an Uptown church.
Presidential elections different
Ron Frederick, a longtime member of the Kenosha County Board who has been active in local politics for a half century, said he was not surprised by Trump’s win here.
“Presidential elections are always different,” Frederick said, bringing out voters who may not turn out for state elections.
In non-presidential elections since 2016, Democrats have continued to do well here. In 2018, Tony Evers defeated incumbent Scott Walker here, winning more than 50% of the vote on his way to becoming governor. In her last race, Sen. Tammy Baldwin won 56% of votes in the county.
Demographically, it should be no surprise that Trump did well in the county.
The strongest support for Trump nationally in polls prior to the election was among non-college-educated white people. According to the Pew Research Center, Trump’s support among white people without college degrees was 60% compared to 34% for Biden.
Non-college-educated white people are also the largest demographic group in Kenosha County, according to Census data — 87% of county residents are white, and about 75% of county residents aged 25 or older do not have a college degree.
“Years ago, going way back, every plant in Kenosha was a union shop,” Frederick said. “The city was heavily populated by union people who were mostly Democrats.”
Unions also worked to get members out to vote.
But with the decline in industry and right-to-work legislation, union membership here has sharply declined and the blue-collar demographic that had been traditionally included in those union shops now is most likely to be supporters of Republicans.
